Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist says Harbhajan Singh was his 'nemesis' right through his career
Talking about his career's milestones and memorable moments, Gilchrist recalled the Test series in India in 2001 where Harbhajan starred with the ball
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MUM Mumbai beat Puducherry by 27 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs SIK Jharkhand beat Sikkim by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs ODS Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 3 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs VID Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs UTT - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs SER - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs VID - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil in NCP panel to discuss common minimum programme with Congress
-
JNU students clash with police over fee hike: Here is how much it costs to be a student at the university
-
Highest tide in 50 years sweeps Venice; administration sets up wooden catwalks in St Mark’s Square, deploys water ambulances
-
Pullela Gopichand interview: Indian badminton team's chief coach on PV Sindhu's slump, hectic BWF calendar and more
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra: A dithering, vacillating Congress blew up a chance and handed initiative back to the BJP
-
Sensex, Nifty start on tepid note on weak global cues, uncertainty over US-China trade deal; Infosys, Bharti Airtel, SBI among major losers
-
Milap Zaveri on embracing potboilers like Marjaavaan, Satyamev Jayate: Moved on from adult comedies
-
The Queer Take: Moving past the LGBTQ community's entrenched ageism requires that we first confront it
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Melbourne: Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has described Harbhajan Singh as his "nemesis", saying the Indian off-spinner and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan were the two hardest bowlers that he faced during his international career.
Talking about his illustrious career's milestones and memorable moments, the wicketkeeper recalled 2001 away Test series against India where Harbhajan starred with the ball.
File photo of Adam Gilchrist. AFP
"He (Harbhajan) was a bit of a nemesis for me right throughout my career. I found him and Murali probably the two hardest bowlers to face," Gilchrist told cricket.com.au in their "The Unplayable Podcast".
The 2001 series, considered one of India's finest, saw the hosts break Australia's 15-match win streak in Tests.
While the visitors won the first Test by 10 wickets, Harbhajan wreaked havoc on Australia, helping India win the remaining two Tests.
"(We were) five for 99, I went in there, got a hundred off 80 balls, we won in three days and I just thought, 'What have these blokes been doing for 30 years. How easy's this?'" Gilchrist said.
Harbhajan, who was adjudged Man of the series, picked 32 wickets in three matches, including India's first Test hat-trick at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the second Test.
"And how wrong I was. We've only got to fast forward to the next Test match and I came back to reality," Gilchrist said.
"As it would turn out, by the end of that series we probably needed to learn how to put a handbrake on just to get a holding pattern, rather than 'attack, attack, attack' because it doesn't always work as Harbhajan bamboozled us," he added.
The wicketkeeper-batsman picked the second-innings 49 against India in Chennai in 2004, as his favourite Test innings.
"I think that was probably one of my most important innings but there's nothing too sexy about it. I promoted myself again, sounding like a big head but went up (to No 3) to try and be positive and just to erase the (first-innings) deficit." the 47-year-old said.
The match was rained out on the final day but Australia won the series 2-1 a landmark achievement that marked the country's first triumph in India in 35 years.
Updated Date:
Nov 13, 2019 13:38:29 IST
Also See
Too many T20 leagues have left players, fans 'confused' with 'too much cricket,' says Adam Gilchrist
Australia on track to end World T20 drought next year, feels wicket-keeping legend Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist says third umpires should spot no-balls, but backs IPL Governing Council's decision to bring in extra official to avoid howlers