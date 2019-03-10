Former Australia spin legend Shane Warne weaves theory to dismiss Virat Kohli
Former Australia legendary, Shane Warne, believed that the best ploy to bowl against Virat Kohli would be to take out one side of the field.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 137 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 11th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Score, India vs Australia 4th ODI at Mohali: Zampa dismisses Rahul for 26
-
Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, increases risk of more spurious liquor-related deaths
-
Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board; flight went down en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa
-
Nitin Gadkari asserts he does not have prime ministerial ambitions, says he stands 'solidly behind Modi ji'
-
Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, and working with Nani in Jersey
-
ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by NCLT Ahmedabad
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a serpent's quest for salvation
-
Premier League: Manchester United, having rediscovered their character, face a fragile Arsenal still searching for identity
-
Loksabha Election 2019: चुनाव आयोग आज शाम 5 बजे चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान कर सकता है
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 4th ODI at Mohali: भारत को चौथा झटका, राहुल पवेलियन लौटे
-
गाजियाबादः CISF के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कहा- देश की सुरक्षा में निभाते हैं अहम भूमिका
-
ओडिशा: CM नवीन पटनायक ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, कहा- लोकसभा चुनाव में 33% टिकट महिलाओं को दिए जाएंगे
-
आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका मेहता की शादी में देश और दुनिया की इन हस्तियों ने की शिरकत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bowlers, cricket tacticians and analysts have spent hours, days, weeks and maybe more, racking their brains to devise a plan to dismiss Virat Kohli.
So far their results haven't been encouraging and with no concrete answer available among contemporary bowlers, the question was posed to the former bowling legend Shane Warne, who believed that the best ploy against Kohli would be to "take out one side of the field".
File image of Shane Warne. Getty Images
"If you're going to bowl to Virat Kohli, you either bowl at leg stump and protect the on side, or you bowl wide of off stump and you protect the off side. You cannot bowl at the stumps, because he can hit you both ways. So, I think you've to take out one side of the field. Protect just one side of the field, that's how you bowl to very good players." Warne was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo
The Australian spin wizard also said that the teams haven't been taking away both sides of the wicket out of the equation against the Indian captain and reigning number 1 Test and ODI batsman.
Extending on his theory, Warne said, "I'd be bowling wide of off stump and letting him try to cover drive with a slip, short cover and some protection out there (deep extra cover region),” he said
He also added that despite all the plans he need the rub of the green hoping Kohli would mishit one of his shots.
Since the start of 2016, Kohli has amassed 3985 runs in 59 ODI innings, and recently brought up his 41st ODI ton in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi against Australia.
Updated Date:
Mar 10, 2019 15:58:22 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Good show against hosts shows Adam Zampa is developing as a bowler, knows his strengths
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's constant quest for improvement has raised his game to this level, says Sanjay Bangar
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI report card: Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar pass with flying colours; MS Dhoni, Shaun Marsh flunk