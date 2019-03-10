Bowlers, cricket tacticians and analysts have spent hours, days, weeks and maybe more, racking their brains to devise a plan to dismiss Virat Kohli.

So far their results haven't been encouraging and with no concrete answer available among contemporary bowlers, the question was posed to the former bowling legend Shane Warne, who believed that the best ploy against Kohli would be to "take out one side of the field".

"If you're going to bowl to Virat Kohli, you either bowl at leg stump and protect the on side, or you bowl wide of off stump and you protect the off side. You cannot bowl at the stumps, because he can hit you both ways. So, I think you've to take out one side of the field. Protect just one side of the field, that's how you bowl to very good players." Warne was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo



The Australian spin wizard also said that the teams haven't been taking away both sides of the wicket out of the equation against the Indian captain and reigning number 1 Test and ODI batsman.

Extending on his theory, Warne said, "I'd be bowling wide of off stump and letting him try to cover drive with a slip, short cover and some protection out there (deep extra cover region),” he said

He also added that despite all the plans he need the rub of the green hoping Kohli would mishit one of his shots.

I just got asked if I thought @imVkohli is better than @BrianLara or @sachin_rt

Since the start of 2016, Kohli has amassed 3985 runs in 59 ODI innings, and recently brought up his 41st ODI ton in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi against Australia.