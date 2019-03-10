First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
ENG in WI Mar 11, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AUS in IND Mar 13, 2019
IND vs AUS
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia spin legend Shane Warne weaves theory to dismiss Virat Kohli

Former Australia legendary, Shane Warne, believed that the best ploy to bowl against Virat Kohli would be to take out one side of the field.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 10, 2019 15:58:22 IST

Bowlers, cricket tacticians and analysts have spent hours, days, weeks and maybe more, racking their brains to devise a plan to dismiss Virat Kohli.

So far their results haven't been encouraging and with no concrete answer available among contemporary bowlers, the question was posed to the former bowling legend Shane Warne, who believed that the best ploy against Kohli would be to "take out one side of the field".

File image of Shane Warne. Getty Images

File image of Shane Warne. Getty Images

"If you're going to bowl to Virat Kohli, you either bowl at leg stump and protect the on side, or you bowl wide of off stump and you protect the off side. You cannot bowl at the stumps, because he can hit you both ways. So, I think you've to take out one side of the field. Protect just one side of the field, that's how you bowl to very good players." Warne was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo

The Australian spin wizard also said that the teams haven't been taking away both sides of the wicket out of the equation against the Indian captain and reigning number 1 Test and ODI batsman.

Extending on his theory, Warne said, "I'd be bowling wide of off stump and letting him try to cover drive with a slip, short cover and some protection out there (deep extra cover region),” he said

He also added that despite all the plans he need the rub of the green hoping Kohli would mishit one of his shots.

Since the start of 2016, Kohli has amassed 3985 runs in 59 ODI innings, and recently brought up his 41st ODI ton in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi against Australia.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 15:58:22 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia 2019, Shane Warne, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all