Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has picked Steve Smith over Virat Kohli when asked to choose between the two. Lee said he chose Smith based on all that the Australian batsman had gone through in his career.

In an Instagram Live, ex-Zimbabwe cricketer and commentator Pommie Mbangwa asked Lee to pick between Kohli and Smith.

Lee jokingly said he needed a glass of water since he required time to make his pick. “Look, it is so hard to pick because there are a lot of qualities in both that I enjoy. I try and look at from the bowling point of view, are there any flaws that I would try and exploit and there are very little,” he said.

The speedster said that both Kohli and Smith are very different players. “You think about Kohli, technically sound, hits through the V. He used to knick off number of years ago, but tightened that up and doesn’t knick off as much now and is a lot more disciplined. Super fit, a great lead of his side. Kohli is definitely right up there,” he added.



View this post on Instagram Fast man Brett Lee!! A post shared by Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) on May 25, 2020 at 3:04am PDT

Lee said that Smith has been through a lot in the last couple of years and rose back to stardom with the way he has played over the last 12 months.

“He (Smith) is a different batsman as well, very flamboyant, he is so fidgety, 'just relax that's what you think to him' but that's what makes him the player he is,” he said.

Lee said though he has picked Steven Smith now, he might change his mind another day. “They are so hard to split mate, like splitting hairs and they are two great players.”

The former Australia bowler said both Smith and the Indian skipper are great people and great players in the game.

Smith, who was the captain of the Australian Cricket team, was banned from the sport for 12 months in 2018 for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. He made a comeback in 2019 and played for Australia in Ashes series.

Smith currently leads the ICC’s Test rankings for batsmen, followed by Kohli in the second spot.

Brett Lee, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Australian Cricket Team, Indian Cricket Team, Sports, Cricket, Instagram, Instagram Live, Pommie Mbangwa

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 14:11:32 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.