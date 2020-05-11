Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden is a role model for many aspiring cricketers. Hayden talked about his own inspirations during a conversation with Shane Watson on his podcast Lessons Learnt With The Great.

The former Australian opener said that Tom Cruise’s iconic film The Last Samurai had helped change his mental approach to batting.

According to a report by news.com.au, Hayden said that one scene from the film stood out where the Samurai prepares Cruise for the final battle against the Imperial Army.

Recalling the scene, Hayden said after being thumped in a mock sword fight, one of the Samurais tells Cruise that he has “too many minds” and urges him to clear his thoughts. The explosive Australian batsman said that the scene changed his career forever.

“There’s a stillness and a beauty in batting which is a mediation in itself that we all miss, still to this day, that connection purely around having nothing but an empty vessel to work with so that you can absorb and retain information quicker,” Hayden said.

Matthew Hayden made his debut in cricket in 1994. He remained one of the pivotal squad members of the Ricky Pointing-led Australian cricket team. He has played 103 Tests, 161 ODIs and 9 T20Is.

Hayden has also played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008-2010.

