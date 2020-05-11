First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden reveals how actor Tom Cruise’s role in 'The Last Samurai' changed his cricket career

Hayden said that Tom Cruise’s iconic film The Last Samurai had helped change his mental approach to batting.

FP Trending, May 11, 2020 13:48:13 IST

Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden is a role model for many aspiring cricketers. Hayden talked about his own inspirations during a conversation with Shane Watson on his podcast Lessons Learnt With The Great.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden reveals how actor Tom Cruise’s role in The Last Samurai changed his cricket career

File picture of Matthew Hayden. Getty

The former Australian opener said that Tom Cruise’s iconic film The Last Samurai had helped change his mental approach to batting.

According to a report by news.com.au, Hayden said that one scene from the film stood out where the Samurai prepares Cruise for the final battle against the Imperial Army.

Recalling the scene, Hayden said after being thumped in a mock sword fight, one of the Samurais tells Cruise that he has “too many minds” and urges him to clear his thoughts. The explosive Australian batsman said that the scene changed his career forever.

“There’s a stillness and a beauty in batting which is a mediation in itself that we all miss, still to this day, that connection purely around having nothing but an empty vessel to work with so that you can absorb and retain information quicker,” Hayden said.

Matthew Hayden made his debut in cricket in 1994. He remained one of the pivotal squad members of the Ricky Pointing-led Australian cricket team. He has played 103 Tests, 161 ODIs and 9 T20Is.

Hayden has also played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008-2010.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 13:48:13 IST

Tags : Australian Cricket Team, Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, SportsTracker, The Last Samurai, Tom Cruise

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all