Former Australia cricketer and Sri Lanka coach Bruce Yardley passes away at 71
Aided by his unusual grip of the ball, Yardley took 126 Test wickets, a long-time record for Australian off-spinners
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can nullify Chinese cyber attacks at time of war
-
Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow belt' soon become 'buffalo country'?
-
Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Theresa May faces resignation pressure
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters downplay local issues, say problems can be solved later
-
Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for return of high taxes or hyperinflation
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपावर बना भारत'
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अमित शाह की गिरिराज सिंह को शुभकामना, बोले- बेगूसराय से ही लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
'NYAY' पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच बोले चिदंबरम- मोदी के '15 लाख' पर किसी ने प्रश्न नहीं पूछा
-
Mission Shakti: अखिलेश का PM मोदी पर प्रहार, कहा- जमीनी मुद्दों से बंटाया देश का ध्यान
-
गोवा: MGP के दो MLA बीजेपी में हुए शामिल, डिप्टी सीएम की मंत्रिमंडल से छुट्टी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Perth: Bruce Yardley, who played Test cricket for Australia and coached Sri Lanka's national team, has died after a long struggle with cancer. He was 71.
Yardley died on Wednesday in a hospital in Western Australia state.
He played 33 Tests, starting in 1978 during the split in Australian cricket amid the World Series era, after converting from a medium pacer to off-spin bowling.
Bruce Yardley represented Australia in 33 Tests. Image courtesy: Twitter @cricketcomau
Aided by his unusual grip of the ball, Yardley took 126 Test wickets, a long-time record for Australian off-spinners. He also scored 978 runs, including four Test half centuries. One of those, off 29 balls against the West Indies in 1978, was the Australian record for 38 years as the fastest test 50.
He was voted as the top international cricketer of the 1981-82 Australian summer, an annual award held between 1980-1996.
Yardley was Sri Lanka's head coach from late 1996-98, taking over in the wake of the country's World Cup win. He was an early mentor in Sri Lanka for offspinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record for most wickets in Test cricket.
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said Yardley was a significant and popular figure in the game.
"As a player, it took him more than 10 years of persistence playing first-class and premier cricket to find the art of off-spin, earning him a test debut at the age of 30," Roberts said. "He was also an excellent fielder and handy batter.
"Off the field, Bruce had an infectious personality and was regarded as one of the best spin-bowing coaches in the world."
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 17:21:21 IST
Also See
Shane Warne picks Kuldeep Yadav, Yasir Shah and Rashid Khan as his current favourite spinners in the world
IPL 2019: Steve Smith says only BCCI can explain his absence from the T20 league last year
'Our inspiration is Afghanistan': East Timor hope to replicate Asian nation's cricket rise