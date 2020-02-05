Former Australia cricketer and coach Darren Lehmann to undergo heart bypass surgery after suffering chest pains
Lehmann, who turned 50 on Wednesday was on the Gold Coast to watch his son Jake captain the Cricket Australia XI against the touring England Lions at Metricon Stadium.
Former Australia cricketer and coach Darren Lehmann will undergo a heart bypass surgery after being rushed to hospital on Wednesday suffering chest pains, Cricket Australia reported.
File image of Australia's Darren Lehmann. Getty Images
According to cricket.com.au, Lehmann is currently resting in hospital and will undergo bypass surgery in three days' time in Brisbane.
"I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern," Lehmann was quoted saying by the website, "I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon."
He quit his role as the Australia coach in 2018 after the ball-tampering scandal that shook the sport.
The former left-handed batsman returned to a coaching role with the Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat.
Lehmann represented Australia in 27 Tests and 117 ODIs.
