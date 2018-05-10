First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann earns new role with CA, set to mentor young talent under NPS

Former national coach Darren Lehmann, who quit in the wake of a ball-tampering scandal, will take on a new role working with young talent under Australia's National Performance Program (NPS)

AFP, May 10, 2018

Sydney: Former national coach Darren Lehmann, who quit in the wake of a ball-tampering scandal, will take on a new role working with young talent under Australia's National Performance Program (NPS), officials said Thursday.

File image of Australia head coach Darren Lehmann. Reuters

File image of Australia head coach Darren Lehmann. Reuters

Lehmann, 48, was contracted as national coach until after the 2019 Ashes series in England, but opted to go early in the wake of the tainted tour of South Africa earlier this year.

This was despite being cleared of any role in the ball-tampering affair that saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended from the game for up to 12 months.

NPS head coach Troy Cooley said Lehmann would work with himself, former Test bowler Ryan Harris and opener Chris Rogers to oversee the development of players over the upcoming winter months.

While his role will focus largely on the NPS, it will also encompass other pathways programmes within the Cricket Australia set-up, he said.

"I had a good chat with 'Boof' (Lehmann) and he was really keen to continue his coaching," Cooley told cricket.com.au.

"And what a great opportunity – having his expert skills in the areas that we need.

"Darren has already told me he is relishing the opportunity, so it's win-win all round."

A tearful Lehmann quit after the fourth and final Test in South Africa in April, saying the team needed a fresh start after the plot to cheat during the third Test by using sandpaper to alter the ball's condition.

He said at the time that the scandal had affected him and his family.

Lehmann was hailed as a saviour when he took over in 2013, but critics now accuse him of overseeing a toxic culture that has dented the reputation of the famed Baggy Green cap.

Justin Langer was named as his replacement this month, vowing to fix the team's behaviour and win back respect.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Australia's National Performance Program #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #Cricket News #Darren Lehmann #David Warner #Justin Langer #Ryan Harris #South Africa #SportsTracker #Steve Smith #Test Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all