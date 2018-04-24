First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes bench-strength could make India world’s top side for many years

"India are a threat for becoming the best team in the world for not just one year but for the next 5-10 years," former Australia skipper Michael Clarke said.

Shantanu Srivastava, April 24, 2018

Mumbai: Australia's World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke believes India's impressive bench strength has put it on course for domination for the next five-ten years.

Interacting with cricket historian Boria Majumdar at the launch of the latter's book, Eleven Gods and a Billion Indians, the 37-year old praised the Indian team management's 'horses for courses' selection policy.

Virat Kohli-led India start favourites to win next year's World Cup, said Michael Clarke . AP/ File

Virat Kohli-led India start as favourites to win next year's World Cup, said Michael Clarke. AP/ File

"Look at the quicks that you see around in the IPL. The strength there is so strong. You work unbelievably hard in India as a fast bowler and you work your backside off to get wickets. But come England, Australia and those conditions...that's why India are a threat for becoming the best team in the world for not just one year but for the next five-ten years. Because their bench is so strong and the bench strength is so strong," Clarke said.

In the ongoing IPL, five Indian bowlers — Mayank Markande, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya — feature in the top-ten wicket-takers' list. Of these, Markande and Pandya have never played international cricket. The leading run-scorers' list has a more generous Indian presence, with seven homegrown players in top ten. Four among these — Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, and Suryakumar Yadav — are yet to play Test cricket.
(Note: Stats before the start of Tuesday's match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad)

India coach Ravi Shastri also batted for the team's selection policy, and emphasised on the need to "play the pitch."

"You don't play the opposition, you play the pitch," he said.

"It (selection) has to be horses for courses many times. You can't please everyone in terms of selection because you are playing that pitch more than the opposition. If you can conquer the pitch, the rest will follow," the coach added.

In their recent tour to South Africa, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who occupy fourth and fifth spots respectively in the ICC's Test bowlers' rankings, were overlooked for the limited-overs' leg of the series. Wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were drafted in, and the duo starred with a combined tally of 33 wickets in the six-match series.

Clarke lauded India's move to not worry about players' reputation while deciding on their team combinations.

"You are dropping someone based on conditions, oppositions and gut instinct and all you try is to get the best XI to win that game of cricket. I think these guys and the leadership deserve a lot of credit for making those tough decisions," said Clarke.

"I feel Ashwin and Jadeja also deserve a lot of credit because of taking it on the chin. You watch Ashwin now. He has always bowled brilliant at the front of the hand and now he is bowling leg-spin to right-handers. He has gone away with the right attitude thinking 'Okay. How can I improve my game and go back into the team?' Whether it does or not is irrelevant but the fact that they are trying to get better is helping Indian cricket," he added.

Favourites for World Cup

Both Shastri and Clarke agreed that India have what it takes to lift their third World Cup next year. India's first title win in the quadrennial event came in 1983 in England, and they endured a 28-year wait before the second World Cup win came about, in 2011 at home. The team reached the last-four stage in the 2015 World Cup that was hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

"I am not one to take a backseat. Because the way the team has played, they believe they can win in any condition. For us, every condition is home," Shastri said of India's chances at the event.

Clarke, meanwhile, was impressed with team's positive attitude and conceded that the Virat Kohli-led side would be tough to stop in England.

"They are a brilliant team. Just listening to their attitude, they are halfway there," the Australian, who played in three World Cups and won the trophy twice, said.

"I believe this sport, particularly, is based on attitude. If you have confidence in your ability and your team's ability, you are halfway there. Having high expectations is one thing, but playing the way Ravi said, playing with freedom, is how you win big tournaments. You can win key moments in the game because you have confidence in your abilities. I think they are as good a team as any in the world across the three formats and if they have got that attitude, they are going to be tough to beat," he opined.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018

Tags : #Boria Majumdar Book Launch #Cricket News #Cricket World Cup #ICC Cricket World Cup #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 LIVE #Kuldeep Yadav #Michael Clarke #Ravi Shastri #Ravichandran Ashwin #Ravindra Jadeja #SportsTracker #Virat Kohli #Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Rohit Sharma
opt1
Krunal Pandya
opt2
Kane Williamson
opt3
Rashid Khan
opt4