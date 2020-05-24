First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor urges ICC to take decision on T20 World Cup this week

Former Australia cricket captain Mark Taylor has urged the ICC to make a decision this week on whether the men’s T20 World Cup will go ahead in October.

Reuters, May 24, 2020 11:14:14 IST

Sydney: Former Australia cricket captain Mark Taylor has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make a decision this week on whether the men’s T20 World Cup will go ahead in October.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor urges ICC to take decision on T20 World Cup this week

File image of former Australia captain Mark Taylor. Getty Images

The ICC board is due to meet on 28 May to discuss a number of issues related to the novel coronavirus outbreak and Taylor said he thought they should also address the World Cup, which is due to be held in Australia from 18 October to 15 November.

“It would probably be good (if a decision is made)” Taylor, who is also a Cricket Australia director, told the Nine Network on Sunday.

“Because then everyone can start planning and we can stop sitting here and saying ‘well ifs, buts or maybes’. My feeling is the World T20 won’t go ahead in Australia in October as planned."

“Is it going to be viable to have a world tournament in October or November? The answer to that is probably no.”

The ICC had previously said a decision on the World Cup would probably not be made until at least August.

The decision has been complicated by suggestions that administrators are also keen to reschedule the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) for later this year after it was indefinitely postponed in April.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said it would not look to reschedule the tournament until after the dates of the T20 World Cup have been decided.

Taylor, however, felt the financial clout of the BCCI and the scale of salaries that players can earn for their stints in the tournament could sway decision makers.

The IPL is worth about $530 million to the BCCI and players can potentially earn hundreds of thousands of dollars for about six weeks' work.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 11:14:14 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, ICC, ICC Men's t20 World Cup 2020, IPL 2020, Mark Taylor, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all