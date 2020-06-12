Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody named some of his best all-rounders from Test, ODI and T20I cricket during a recent interaction with Ian Bishop on his podcast 'Pitch Side Experts'.

Moody named South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and West Indies’ Gary Sobers as the two greatest all-rounders in Test cricket.

As per Moody, Kallis was an 'unbelievable package' because of his ability to bat, bowl and field with equal efficiency.

The third pick for Moody was former Pakistan player Imran Khan. Moody said he was amazed by Khan's potential to generate serious pace and dole out high averages even while batting down the order.

“I find it very hard to go past Imran Khan. What he did was quite phenomenal. I played against him towards the end of his career. I remember speaking to people that played him in the early and middle parts of his career and they said he was genuinely quick," he said during the podcast.

Speaking about the T20I format, Moody zeroed in on Shane Watson, Andre Russell and Shahid Afridi. Calling Afridi a genuine match-winner, he said, "Afridi over the last 12 or 14 years as an all-rounder has been nothing short of brilliant. He was a match-winner with both bat and ball and he has done it consistently. We have to remember the Afridi of the past, not the Afridi today when he was in his sweet spot, which was for a long period when he was playing the highest quality cricket of his career.”

The former Sri Lanka coach named Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, and Lance Klusener as his favourites in the 50-over-format of the sport.

Back in April, Tom Moody had picked India's Rohit Sharma and Australian David Warner as best opening batsmen in T20 cricket.

In a question and answer session, the 54-year-old also picked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favourite captain.

