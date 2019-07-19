First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald to coach Birmingham-based team in The Hundred

McDonald this year became the first coach to secure an Australian domestic treble, leading Melbourne Renegades to a first Big Bash title, while also securing the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup with his native Victoria.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 19, 2019 17:10:16 IST

London: Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald was announced on Friday as head coach of the Birmingham-based team in the controversial new short-form tournament The Hundred.

McDonald this year became the first coach to secure an Australian domestic treble, leading Melbourne Renegades to a first Big Bash title, while also securing the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup with his native Victoria.

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald to coach Birmingham-based team in The Hundred

File image of Andrew McDonald. Reuters

The 38-year-old will be assisted at Edgbaston by former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori.

McDonald is the second Australian to be confirmed as a coach in the new competition, following the appointment of Simon Katich to take charge of the Manchester team.

The five-week 100-ball tournament gets under way in July 2020 and will feature eight city-based teams from Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London.

McDonald, 38, said: "The Hundred is a tournament that’s generating interest across the globe and the opportunity to be part of it as head coach of the Birmingham team is something that I'm relishing."

The England and Wales Cricket Board faced huge public criticism for suggesting the 100-balls-per-side competition was aimed at attracting a new audience as opposed to existing fans.

Questions have also been raised about whether there is a need for another short-form event in an already congested calendar, given the success of Twenty20 matches and the new competition's potential impact on English cricket's existing 18 first-class counties.

A televised player draft for The Hundred will be held on October.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 17:10:16 IST

Tags : Andrew McDonald, Big Bash League, Cricket, Daniel Vettori, England, Melbourne Renegades, Sheffield Shield, Simon Katich, SportsTracker, The Hundred

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all