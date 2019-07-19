Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald to coach Birmingham-based team in The Hundred
McDonald this year became the first coach to secure an Australian domestic treble, leading Melbourne Renegades to a first Big Bash title, while also securing the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup with his native Victoria.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
London: Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald was announced on Friday as head coach of the Birmingham-based team in the controversial new short-form tournament The Hundred.
McDonald this year became the first coach to secure an Australian domestic treble, leading Melbourne Renegades to a first Big Bash title, while also securing the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup with his native Victoria.
File image of Andrew McDonald. Reuters
The 38-year-old will be assisted at Edgbaston by former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori.
McDonald is the second Australian to be confirmed as a coach in the new competition, following the appointment of Simon Katich to take charge of the Manchester team.
The five-week 100-ball tournament gets under way in July 2020 and will feature eight city-based teams from Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London.
McDonald, 38, said: "The Hundred is a tournament that’s generating interest across the globe and the opportunity to be part of it as head coach of the Birmingham team is something that I'm relishing."
The England and Wales Cricket Board faced huge public criticism for suggesting the 100-balls-per-side competition was aimed at attracting a new audience as opposed to existing fans.
Questions have also been raised about whether there is a need for another short-form event in an already congested calendar, given the success of Twenty20 matches and the new competition's potential impact on English cricket's existing 18 first-class counties.
A televised player draft for The Hundred will be held on October.
Updated Date:
Jul 19, 2019 17:10:16 IST
Also See
Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with head coach Jacques Kallis, assistant Simon Katich following below-par IPL 2019 campaign
New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Daniel Vettori says final is 'extra special' as new champion will be crowned
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand fans express disappointment at arbitrary ICC rule of higher boundary count to decide winner