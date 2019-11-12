Former all-rounder Shane Watson appointed as president of Australian Cricketers' Association
Watson is part of an extended 10-person board which includes three new appointments: current Australian players Pat Cummins and Kristen Beams, and cricket commentator and former Australian cricketer, Lisa Sthalekar.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs BAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs RLY Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs MAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs SAU Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs NAG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MEG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs SER Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MUM Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SIK Odisha beat Sikkim by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs RLY Chhattisgarh beat Railways by 72 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN vs HAR - Nov 12th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs VID - Nov 12th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs ODS - Nov 12th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs UTT - Nov 12th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar says no decision on alliance without Congress' consent; allies to hold final discussion today
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Lending support to Shiv Sena, will be a risky deal in the long run for Congress
-
NCRB data shows long-drawn out trials and low conviction rates the norm; criminal justice system crying out for reform
-
Donald Trump's presidency in peril: How an unhealthy obsession with Ukraine created a crisis
-
Guru Nanak's langar and legacy: Tracing the origin of the practice, what it says about his commitment to inclusion
-
Industrial production contracts at fastest pace in six years at 4.3% in September; consumer durables, non-durables register negative growth
-
Bhumi Pednekar reacts to claims of her unfair casting in Bala: By that logic, I shouldn't have done Dum Laga Ke Haisha
-
ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal loses opening match to Alexander Zverev in straight sets; Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Sydney: Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), a position, he says, will help him "to give back to the game".
The appointment was made at the ACA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place on Monday night.
"I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of the ACA as it evolves into the future. I have big shoes to fill with the people who have gone before me and I am super excited about this opportunity to continue to give back to the game that has given me so much," Watson tweeted following his appointment.
Shane Watson last represented Australia in 2016. AFP
Watson had represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is.
Watson, who has performed consistently for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is part of an extended 10-person board which includes three new appointments: current Australian players Pat Cummins and Kristen Beams, and cricket commentator and former Australian cricketer, Lisa Sthalekar.
"Through a period of immense change, the players have been, and will continue to be, a strong voice in protecting what's made our game of cricket great, while embracing opportunities that change inevitably brings," Watson was quoted as saying by auscricket.com.au.
The 38-year-old Watson also praised Cricket Australia's parental policy for women cricketers.
"This policy, amid a host of other changes, assures Australian women that cricket is a sport which can now support you and your family. And for girls coming through who love sport, like my daughter, it says that cricket is a sport where you'll be able to have a career," the star all-rounder said.
The expanded board is part of a revised governance structure for the ACA, which now also manages the Australian Cricketers' Retirement Account, which benefits Australia's professional cricketers once their careers are over.
The revised structure also splits the role of President and Chair, which will continue to be held by Greg Dyer.
Last week, Cricket Australia had appointed former player Melanie Jones as their director.
Jones, who debuted for the international team in 1997, was recognised with one of Australia's highest honour, Medal of the Order of Australia, this year.
Her cricket career spanned from 1995 to 2011.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 11:04:56 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar says IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings has helped him counter dew factor
IPL 2020 Governing Council says umpires might be assigned exclusively to observe no-balls, 'Power Player' concept put on hold
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play two home games in Guwahati, confirms Assam Cricket Association