Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I at Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Co aim for series-clinching win in high-scoring Wankhede
Date: Wednesday, 11 December, 2019 18:12 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
Coach Phil Simmons hopes Kieron Pollard's experience of playing at Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians in IPL will help the young Windies bowlers in the series-decider. Read about this and more that Simmons had to say before the match here.
All the T20 tournaments are being seen as a dress rehearsal for the 2020 T20 World Cup but India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is of the opinion that there's still a lot of time left to build a squad for that tournament and his team's focus should be on the present. Here's all that he had to say before the third T20I.
Okay, it's time to turn our attention towards tonight's match. It's a winner takes all situation and on such a huge night you would not want the weather to play spolisport. Here's the weather update for Mumbai tonight.
There's some more good news for India Test opener Mayank Agarwal. The Karnataka cricketer has been called up to the ODI side for the series against West Indies as a replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan. Read more details here...
One more IPL related story.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have been the under-performers in the league. This Virat Kohli-led team need to be on their game on auction day and our writer Sarthak Dev looks at their squad and writes about the gaps they need to fill.
Read the article here.
So the IPL auctions are due next week and we are running a special series called My life-changing IPL auction.
Mystery spinner KC Cariappa was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 2.4 crores, 24 times his base price in the 2015 IPL auctions. He recalls that 'beautiful day' that changed his life here..
Virat Kohli and Co look to improve on poor fielding, bowling against resurgent Windies in series decider
Read the preview the match here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and the West Indies.
The series is tied 1-1 so both Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard will go all guns blazing to clinch the match and secure the trophy.
The match will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and considering the history of the venue, we can expect a run fest today.
We will get you all the updates from the match so stay tuned.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Preview: India showed signs of weakness in the opening T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad but they were covered by Virat Kohli's masterclass. In the second contest, the issues were laid bare with no cover. The two teams thus enter the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with series on the line and opportunity to keep ironing out issues with T20 World Cup next year.
For India, the batting isn't cause for concern but the bowling and fielding departments are. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar will remain in the limelight for different reasons. There were chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' in the second T20I with another uninspiring show with the gloves from him. For Sundar it will be question marks over his role in the side with a possibility of Kuldeep Yadav coming in for the decider.
Above everything else, the fielding department needs to pull up its socks in order to win the contest and the series. There have been numerous dropped catches and mis-fields which prompted Virat Kohli to say no score is good enough without improvement in the field.
India will also have to test themselves as team batting first. They have proven to be prolific when chasing but not defending which needs to be addressed - making the coin toss pivotal.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third T20I match between India and West Indies:
When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will played on Wednesday, 116 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford
Updated Date: