'Focus on fitness': Pakistan fans troll Babar Azam after skipper posts new photos

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is arguably the best batter in world cricket right now as he has been a prolific run-scorer across all three formats. He has been topping the run-making charts for a while now and this is reflected in the ICC rankings. As far as the ODI rankings are concerned, Babar Azam has increased his lead to the top of the table after his half-century against the Netherlands in the first ODI. He is also the number 1 ranked batter in T20Is with 818 rating points. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav follows Babar at the 2nd spot.

Babar is, without a doubt, Pakistan’s biggest match-winner currently, is quite active on social media and keeps interacting with fans by posting regular updates. He is currently leading Pakistan in the Netherlands and posted a few snaps of himself on Twitter.

Your persona makes the way pic.twitter.com/LKij6mJnIo — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 17, 2022

The pictures look quite dapper, but as is the case with social media, fans felt that the Pakistan captain had put on a few kilos and made their concerns known to the cricketer with their responses to the post.

Bhai pait bahir aarha ha iss ka kuch karo.. Rohit sharma na ban jana.. — Aman Ullah (@AmanUll06574597) August 17, 2022

He is thinking i m looking , dude it's motapa dudes pic.twitter.com/22fQ7QF8ma — Nazma Khan (@khnazma77) August 17, 2022

Work more on fitness if you want to play till 36-37 mate — Nikhil Rajput (@wtf_nikkk) August 17, 2022

Bhai fitness pr focus krain Baki ap favourite Hain love u king... — Faiz Ur Rehman Ali Khan (@FaizUrRehmanAl1) August 17, 2022

Bhai bahot accha player hai tu, par tera PR Bada fake hai not reflect your personality. Be yourself pal — UFC Curry (follow me, follow back) (@UFCCurry) August 17, 2022



Babar Azam will be the centre of all attraction when he will lead Pakistan in their Asia Cup match. Babar became the first captain to beat India in a World Cup match when Pakistan outclassed India by 10 wickets in the last T20 World Cup in Dubai.

As far as numbers are concerned, Babar has scored 3122 runs in 42 Test matches at an average of 47.30. This includes seven centuries. In ODIs, Babar has scored 4573 runs in 91 matches at an astounding average of 59.38. In the shortest format, Babar has scored 2686 runs in 74 T20I games at a strike rate of 129.4.

He has been at the top of the ODI batting ranking ever since he overtook Virat Kohli in April last year. He has consolidated his lead and is at 91 rating points after the latest update. The Pakistan captain has a total of 891 rating points, and his team-mate Imam-ul-Haq is his closest challenger with 800 rating points after the first match against the Netherlands.

