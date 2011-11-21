Five things we’ve learned from Tendulkar’s wait

Before every Test that India has played since the start of the England tour, one topic – Sachin Tendulkar’s 100th international ton -- has been omnipresent.

The wait… or is it the weight of a ton is now starting to numb the senses. When Tendulkar walks into the ground, he tries to ignore the masses but can’t fail to notice the quickly hushed up whispers. In the distance, journalists gather and focus their attention on the master. The series is won – yes, India can whitewash the West Indies for the first time but the focus is very clearly on Tendulkar’s quest.

Everything he does on the field feels familiar to the watching eyes. The subtle adjustments, the batting stance, the throngs that follow his every move, the laugh – every little nuance known; every little action followed – notes taken down and discussed.

At Wankhede, the madness will be even more. It’s home ground and everyone knows him; it’s special and perhaps he was destined to reach the landmark here. But his wait has taught us many things and perhaps even revealed a different facet of the man we all thought we know well.

1. 99 is always a tough place to be

Don Bradman is stuck there for eternity (his average remains 99.94). Tendulkar wouldn't want to share his fate, he isn't likely to. Virender Sehwag would’ve dealt with this scenario in a style that he has made his very own. He would’ve gone for a big shot. Tendulkar tries to do it with singles these days. Both know, the opportunity would eventually come again. But Sachin has been getting close and he’s batting pretty well, taking India to victory too yet he seems on the edge – about to lose balance and fall down. He seems nervous. He seems human. And before India go to Australia, he’ll want to get back to his demi-god status again. The Mumbai Test will represent his one last chance to do it in India. The realisation that this wait brings about is that there is a very thin line between success and failure and it exists for the great ones too.

2. Records don’t matter to Tendulkar but this one does

Ask Tendulkar about the records and he will tell you that he’s only concentrating on playing good cricket. If he does that, the records will come in due course. While that maybe true, it’s hard to see him not ‘wanting’ this record. It’s the kind of record that will stand the test of time; the kind of record that will ensure that Tendulkar will be remembered forever. It will be part of his untouchable legacy.

3. Even failures can start Twitter trends

No matter what Tendulkar does, it will be taken seriously. So when he fails, a trend started on twitter with the hash tag #ThingsThatCanHappenBeforeSachins100thCentury. While people were generally being sarcastic, many of the tweets showed just how much the record mattered to fans. It is a national obsession and that it why it was trending worldwide. Also as soon as he comes in to bat, the countdown begins -- 99 runs to go, 98 runs to go... 90 to go -- and all the talk is about him.

4. Against Tendulkar talk, all else fails

On the whole, we have plenty to talk about when it comes to Indian cricket. A new bowling attack is emerging, there are slots in the middle order up for grabs and even the spinners are spinning a new tale. But bring Tendulkar into the picture and talk of everything else stops. Small wonder people stop watching and tweeting after he gets out.

5. Record or no record, the stadium remains empty

The news is that ticket sales have once again been bad. Wankhede won’t be brimming with fans when the master walks out to bat. Yes, there will be noise but it is a sad reminder that the amount of cricket played in the recent past has somehow managed to make people immune to the lure of the 100th ton. Test cricket was never very high on the priority list of the spectators but to give it a complete miss is sad. The unthinkable is happening and it’s not about Delhi of Kolkata. Even Tendulkar can’t stop it from happening.

