A judging controversy couldn't stop the Indian juggernaut from rolling with as many as eight pugilists reaching the quarter-finals in the ongoing AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Monday. Former champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) was the second Indian boxer to bow out of the tournament in the pre-quarterfinals after losing to 2016 World Championship silver medallist Kellie Harrington of Ireland in a split 3-2 verdict.

MC Mary Kom (48kg), Manisha Moun (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Kachari Bhagyabati (81kg) booked their quarterfinals while Seema Poonia will directly begin her campaign at the last-eight stage on Tuesday against Xiaoli Yang of China.

Moving on to cricket now, defending a modest 176-run target, New Zealand bowlers led by Ajaz Patel (5-59), fast bowler Neil Wagner (2-27) and Ish Sodhi (2-37) bowled out Pakistan for 171 on a drama-packed fourth day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to script a magnificent win. It is the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket's history and gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Azhar Ali fought a lone battle for Pakistan with 65 and was the last man out when he was trapped leg-before wicket by Patel. He reviewed Bruce Oxenford's decision but the television replays upheld the decision.

Meanwhile, India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that the 'Men in Blue' have the quality and confidence in their batting ranks to master the extra pace and bounce on Australian wickets and excel across formats.

“This is one place we want to leave our mark on and do well as an unit,” Rohit told reporters in Brisbane where the three-match Twenty20 series kicks off on Wednesday.

In football, FC Goa on Monday announced that head coach Sergio Lobera has extended his stay at the Indian Super League club. The Spaniard put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension that will see him stay with the club till the end of the 2019/20 season. Under Lobera, FC Goa reached the semi-finals in 2017/18 and now in his second season, the Gaurs find themselves at the top of the leader board heading into the second international break.