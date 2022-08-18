India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: IND vs ZIM Head-to-Head records and stats

India will square off with Zimbabwe for the first One Day International of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club, Harare on Thursday at 12:45 PM IST. As most of the big names from the Indian side have been rested for the upcoming Asia Cup, a second-string team, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, will fight the battle. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are also flying high after winning the recent ODI series against Bangladesh. The hosts are looking comfortable playing on home soil and are all set to put up a strong competition in front of the Men in Blue.

India made their last 50-over appearance against West Indies earlier in July. They successfully whitewashed the Islanders and bagged the series 3-0. However, a lot of changes in the squad are expected. Some promising players including star batter KL Rahul are returning and it will undoubtedly strengthen the side. From Zimbabwe, players like Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva have got the ability to unsettle the opponent. They should be under the radar as their performance can play a huge role in the fate of the series.

India’s last visit to Zimbabwe was in June 2016 for a multi-format tour. The three-match ODI series turned out to be a one-sided affair for the Indian unit. They, steered by MS Dhoni, demolished the hosts and recorded an easy whitewash. Opener KL Rahul who will make a comeback in the Indian outfit on Thursday after a long gap, became the main man behind the success.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 63

India: 51

Zimbabwe: 10

Tied: 2

No Result: 0

India vs Zimbabwe Previous ODI:

In the last 50-over clash between these two sides, India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets on 15 June 2016.

Last 5 ODI Results:

India won by 10 wickets.

India won by 8 wickets.

India won by 9 wickets.

India won by 83 runs.

India won by 62 runs.

Possible Playing 11s:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain, wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

