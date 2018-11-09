FICA chief Tony Irish calls for educational programs for cricketers to tackle ball-tampering menace
Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) chief executive Tony Irish has advocated the use of educational programs to check the menace of ball-tampering in the game.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 IREW Vs SLW Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs NZW West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 11 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi, in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, questions Congress' support to 'Urban Naxals': Key highlights from PM's rally in Jagdalpur
-
Armed with a Third Front in Rajasthan, BJP rebel Hanuman Beniwal aims to upset poll equations with focus on farm loans
-
Sarkar controversy: Makers concede to govt pressure; revised version of film to be screened from today
-
'Never said India will hold talks with Taliban in Russia': MEA responds to reports on meeting with militant group
-
Government-RBI rift: Forcing central bank to give Rs 3.6 lakh cr from cash reserves would jeopardise inflation story
-
One dead after stabbing incident in Melbourne; police apprehends suspect, says he has 'no known link' to terrorism
-
Lens on history: Praveen Jain on capturing milestone events in India through a 37-year career
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: अर्बन नक्सल ने आदिवासियों को तबाह किया- पीएम मोदी
-
राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर चर्चा गर्म रखने का फॉर्मूला पेश करने में जुटे योगी
-
सीएम शिवराज के खिलाफ अरुण यादव को उतारने के कांग्रेसी दांव के पीछे क्या है रणनीति
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: बीएसपी ने जारी की 6 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी लिस्ट
-
दिल्ली की हवा की क्वॉलिटी में आज से आएगा सुधार, गिर सकता है AQI: रिपोर्ट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Melbourne: Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) chief executive Tony Irish has advocated the use of educational programs to check the menace of ball-tampering in the game.
In March, international cricket was plunged into crisis when three Australian players, including skipper Steve Smith and opener David Warner, were banned for their role in ball-tampering during a Test series against South Africa.
Irish feels increasing penalties will help but the best way to address the problem is to educate the cricketers about the ICC's rules and regulations.
Representative image. Reuters
"One of the things that we continue to advocate for is clarity in the rules and consistency in the way issues, including altering the condition of the ball, are dealt with by the ICC," Irish told Fairfax Media.
"Clearly if the ICC increases penalties, that is one way to send a message.
"Prevention is always better than a cure though and we would like to see global education standards and programs across the game, including on codes and regulations. We have offered to work with the other global bodies, including the ICC, on co-developing and delivering these."
The ICC has added four new code-of-conduct offences and elevated penalties for level three offences, which include ball tampering. Players caught ball-tampering face bans of up to six Tests.
After the infamous Cape Town Test, Smith was suspended by the ICC for one match for "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game", while Cameron Bancroft was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points. David Warner, had escaped any punishment.
However, Cricket Australia later handed Smith and Warner a one-year ban and suspended Bancroft for nine months.
In June, Sri Lankan cricketer Dinesh Chandimal was found guilty of ball tampering and was given a one-Test ban.
Updated Date:
Nov 09, 2018
Also See
Ball-tampering report says Cricket Australia's 'arrogant' culture led to players cheating against South Africa at Newlands
Australian Cricketers' Association asks CA to reduce bans of Steve Smith, David Warner after report into ball-tampering
Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's bans to stand, says Cricket Australia ahead of India series