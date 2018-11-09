First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 07, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 09, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

FICA chief Tony Irish calls for educational programs for cricketers to tackle ball-tampering menace

Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) chief executive Tony Irish has advocated the use of educational programs to check the menace of ball-tampering in the game.

Press Trust of India, November 09, 2018

Melbourne: Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) chief executive Tony Irish has advocated the use of educational programs to check the menace of ball-tampering in the game.

In March, international cricket was plunged into crisis when three Australian players, including skipper Steve Smith and opener David Warner, were banned for their role in ball-tampering during a Test series against South Africa.

Irish feels increasing penalties will help but the best way to address the problem is to educate the cricketers about the ICC's rules and regulations.

Representative image. Reuters

Representative image. Reuters

"One of the things that we continue to advocate for is clarity in the rules and consistency in the way issues, including altering the condition of the ball, are dealt with by the ICC," Irish told Fairfax Media.

"Clearly if the ICC increases penalties, that is one way to send a message.

"Prevention is always better than a cure though and we would like to see global education standards and programs across the game, including on codes and regulations. We have offered to work with the other global bodies, including the ICC, on co-developing and delivering these."

The ICC has added four new code-of-conduct offences and elevated penalties for level three offences, which include ball tampering. Players caught ball-tampering face bans of up to six Tests.

After the infamous Cape Town Test, Smith was suspended by the ICC for one match for "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game", while Cameron Bancroft was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points. David Warner, had escaped any punishment.

However, Cricket Australia later handed Smith and Warner a one-year ban and suspended Bancroft for nine months.

In June, Sri Lankan cricketer Dinesh Chandimal was found guilty of ball tampering and was given a one-Test ban.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018

Tags : Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal, Ball Tampering, Ball-Tampering In Cricket, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Cricket Australia, David Warner, FICA, ICC, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Tony Irish

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all