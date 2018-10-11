First Cricket
Fazle Rabbi, Mohammad Saifuddin included in Bangladesh's ODI squad as cover for injured Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal

Rabbi, 30, has never played for the full international side but has been rewarded for strong performances in Bangladesh A's tour of Ireland this year. Saifuddin last played for the national side in January.

Agence France-Presse, October 11, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh have called up batsman Fazle Rabbi and recalled all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin to cover for the injured Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal in three ODIs against Zimbabwe starting 21 October.

Bangladesh

Mashrafte Mortaza will lead the 15-member ODI side against Zimbabwe. Image courtesy: tigercricket.com

Rabbi, 30, has never played for the full international side but has been rewarded for strong performances in Bangladesh A's tour of Ireland this year. Saifuddin last played for the national side in January.

Hasan has a finger injury expected to sideline him for three months, while Tamim has a wrist injury suffered at the Asia Cup last month.

The series starts in Dhaka before the final two matches are held in Chittagong on 24 October and 26 October.

Bangladesh squad: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Capt), Liton Kumar Das, Imrul Kayes, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmud Ullah, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Saifuddin, Fazle Rabbi

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018

