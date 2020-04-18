First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Favourite IPL memory is beating RCB in 2016 final and lifting cup, says David Warner

Warner was the captain when Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in 2016, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Press Trust of India, Apr 18, 2020 14:12:06 IST

New Delhi: Explosive Australia opener David Warner has rated the 2016 Indian Premier League title triumph with Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of the best memories of his career.

"My IPL favourite memory would be when we won the IPL in 2016. We had a very good tournament the whole way through. The best thing was we won a lot of close games which really built great momentum and great belief within the team.

"It was fantastic. That's one thing that I will always cherish for the rest of my life. It was a great memory and one of the best," Warner said in a video message posted by the franchise on its official Twitter handle.

Favourite IPL memory is beating RCB in 2016 final and lifting cup, says David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. Sportzpics/IPL

Warner was the captain when Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in 2016, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers scored a challenging 208 for 7, riding on Warner's quick 69 and fellow Australian Ben Cutting's 15-ball 35-run cameo.

"We came up against Bangalore in Bangalore in the finals, we knew how good they were. We knew how well Virat Kohli was going, that year he scored 960 odd runs and was the highest run-scorer. Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers made a great great team," Warner said.

"For us it was about backing ourselves, our skills. We won the toss and we elected to bat first. Bangalore were good at chasing but we felt as a team our best attribute was defending. We had a great bowling attack led by Buvi and I felt that was the best way forward.

"My heart was in my mouth when they were 1 for 145 or so off 10 overs. They were really flying and then we got a couple of quick big wickets and it lifted our spirits," he recollected.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 14:12:06 IST

Tags : Ben Cutting, Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic, Indian Premier League, IPL, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all