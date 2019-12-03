'Father did all odd jobs to ensure I had a good life,' says India U-19 captain Priyam Garg
Priyam said that his father Naresh Garg has done all the odd jobs to ensure his son's cricket career does not go off track.
Priyam Garg, who was announced captain of the India U-19 team for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, credited his father for his success so far in his career.
The 19-year-old said that his father Naresh Garg has done all the odd jobs to ensure his son's cricket stays on track.
File image of Priyam Garg. Image courtesy: Facebook/Priyam Garg
“My father did most of the hard work, he did all the odd jobs that you can imagine… selling milk, driving school vans, loading goods, he ensured that I got a good life. He went through all that just to see me become a cricketer one day. He took me to Meerut and made sure that I got into a decent academy,” Garg told The Indian Express in an interview.
Garg was named the captain of the World Cup-bound U-19 team. His father said that as he carried on working hard for his son, all his worries went away, when one day he spoke to Rahul Dravid. Naresh said, ".....I am not well educated, what do I do know of cricket? But one day, I met Rahul Dravid and he told me not to worry and that my son would go places. I was happy that day."
The U-19 World Cup begins on 17 January in South Africa. India play their first match against Sri Lanka on 19 January at Bloemfontein. Not to forget, India are holders of as many as four U-19 trophies. Mohammad Kaif led his side to the title victory in 2000, Virat Kohli was the captain when Indian won its second title in 2008 whereas Unmukt Chand clinched the trophy in 2012 in Australia. India will be defending champions next year as Prithvi Shaw and Co had won in the last edition.
Updated Date:
Dec 03, 2019 15:45:03 IST
