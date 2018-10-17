Fast bowler Dale Steyn named in South Africa's 15-man squad for limited overs tour to Australia
Steyn, 35, was named in the 15-man squad which includes young stars Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, as well as returning fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who has recovered from a lower back injury.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
MJ Akbar resigns LIVE updates: Stand by my story and with those who spoke, says UK-based journalist Ruth David
-
Surat Police books Bihar native for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl; tensions high, security heightened as precaution
-
Narendra Modi vs petrol, diesel: PM’s famed ‘luck’ at one point has turned out to be his biggest economic riddle
-
#MeToo in India: Patriarchal attitudes have infiltrated, distorted spaces where survivors speak out
-
Breaking barriers: India's Ironman Amit Samarth talks about finishing Race Across America and Trans-Siberian Extreme
-
Hurricane Michael kills 30 in four US states: 20 dead in Florida as authorities fear toll could rise
-
Vada Chennai movie review: Dhanush's realistic performance, Vetrimaaran's direction make this film a winner
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
सबरीमाला मंदिर: प्रवेश द्वार खुले, चार जगहों पर लग सकती है धारा 144
-
बीजेपी नेता जसवंत सिंह के बेटे मानवेंद्र सिंह कांग्रेस में शामिल, आखिर बीजेपी से कहां हुई चूक ?
-
अब फैजाबाद-अयोध्या को मिलाकर 'श्री अयोध्या' करने की तैयारी में योगी सरकार?
-
हरियाणा: आश्रम में हुई महिला की हत्या के मामले में रामपाल को उम्रकैद की सजा
-
पटना और बेगूसराय में कन्हैया कुमार के खिलाफ हत्या की कोशिश का केस दर्ज, आज हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Johannesburg: Dale Steyn was named on Wednesday as part of a strong South African fast bowling arsenal for the limited-overs tour of Australia later this month.
Steyn, 35, was named in the 15-man squad which includes young stars Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, as well as returning fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who has recovered from a lower back injury.
File image of Dale Steyn. Reuters
South Africa will play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international during a tour which starts with a match against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra on 31 October.
Steyn made a successful return to one-day international cricket in the recent series against Zimbabwe after a two-year absence, largely caused by injuries.
"We feel that we got quite a lot out of the Zimbabwe series, notably the form of (leg-spinner) Imran Tahir and the return of Dale Steyn to his very best," said selection convener Linda Zondi.
Morris has not played international cricket since February but Zondi said he had proven his fitness by taking 12 wickets in two four-day matches for the Titans franchise.
"He is the leading wicket-taker in this competition to date and also adds value as a batting option in the lower order," said Zondi.
Leading batsmen Hashim Amla and JP Duminy were unavailable because of injury, leading to a recall for Farhaan Behardien, who did not play against Zimbabwe, while an injury to promising all-rounder Wiaan Mulder created an opening for Dwaine Pretorius, also absent against Zimbabwe.
Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn.
Updated Date:
Oct 17, 2018
Also See
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen star as hosts complete ODI whitewash
Highlights, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI at Paarl, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 4 wickets
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Leg-spinner Imran Tahir's fifer floors visitors as Faf du Plessis' men record easy win in first T20I