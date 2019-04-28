Injury-hit Bangladesh on Sunday added all-rounder Farhad Reza and pace bowler Taskin Ahmed to their squad for a three-nation tournament in Ireland in May to prepare for the World Cup.
Taskin in particular will be cover for key bowler Rubel Hossain, who has been suffering from a side injury, and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who is yet to recover from an ankle injury.
File picture of Taskin Ahmed. Getty
"We are concerned because the Bangladesh team is facing some injury problems, especially with their fast bowlers," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Akram Khan said.
"The World Cup will be a long one, so we decided to take two more players for the Ireland series."
Bangladesh will take on hosts Ireland and the West Indies in the warmup series from May 5-17, before heading to England for the World Cup which starts May 30.
Farhad, who last played a one-day international in 2014, did well in the recent Dhaka Premier League where he claimed 38 in 16 matches.
Taskin was a standout in the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 in January before a ligament injury sidelined him. He was not considered ready when the World Cup squad was announced on 16 April.
Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval in London on 2 June.
