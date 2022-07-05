Fans react after India's bowling attack loses control on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test

After some poor sessions on the first three days, England have fought back brilliantly as the visitors lost control of the Edgbaston Test on the fourth day. While India had a decent 378 runs to defend in the fourth innings, exceptional batting from the English top-order put India on the mat.

Though a couple of wickets from skipper Jasprit Bumrah and a lucky run-out put some pressure on the hosts, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow successfully brought the English brigade close to the target. During the first phase, Indian pacer attacks failed to produce anything significant. The opening pair of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley went on to register a 107-run partnership until Bumrah sent off Crawley for 46.

After that, Ollie Pope left early for a golden duck and it was the Indian skipper again leading from the front. In the next over, Lees headed to the pavilion after smashing a crucial 56 off 65 deliveries. While there were many who were thinking that India were eventually coming back into the game, Root and Bairstow piled on a 150-run partnership. Both of them scored half-centuries and took the side just 119 runs behind the victory with as many as 7 wickets in hands.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur went for plenty as their average economy rate touched 5. Some slow overs from Ravindra Jadeja in the middle couldn’t help much. The field placement also came into question as easy singles were on offer. Root and Bairstow displayed sheer composure and brought out boundaries at regular intervals. After the fourth day stumped, Root remained unbeaten at 112-ball 76 and Bairstow is close to his second ton of the game standing at 72 runs off 87 deliveries.

Poor spells from the Indian bowlers on the penultimate day of the Test match took Twitter by storm. Indian fans have showered their disappointment following several hilarious threads.

