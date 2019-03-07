Ranchi: On Wednesday, the news about MS Dhoni politely declining to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium came out and Dhoni fans took to Twitter to laud the 37-year-old. India are playing the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on Thursday and this could be the last time the local boy might be playing an international game at his home ground. JSCA has named a pavilion after Dhoni and the authorities wanted the former India captain to inaugurate it. However, Dhoni declined the invitation politely.

"At the AGM last year, the decision was taken that the North Block stand that comprises media enclosure as well as VIP boxes would be named after Dhoni," Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debashis Chakraborty told PTI on Wednesday.

"We requested him but he said 'Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna.' (What's there to inaugurate in my own house). He is still so humble and down to earth, Chakraborty said.

Here's how Dhoni fans reacted on Twitter:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has politely declined to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association stadium. "We requested him but he said, Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna." -D Chakraborty(Secretary) @msdhoni #Dhoni #MSD pic.twitter.com/801k3WKGta — Abhijit Dan (@nowabhijit) March 7, 2019

Dhoni has politely refused to inaugrate the pavilion named after him in Ranchi. He says "Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugrate karna" Kitni baar dil loge MSD????@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/nkXag2ymId — Shakti Solanki (@shaktisolanki00) March 7, 2019

When MSD asked to inaugurate -Dada mein toh isika hissa hu. Ghar ka ladka apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karega( am the son of this soil. How can i myself inaugurate my home)😆😇👏 @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat @virendersehwag @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @ICC @cricketaakash #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hlVTWoI5ru — SUNNY DAHINWAL (@msdahinwal) March 7, 2019

The third ODI against Australia on Friday is expected to be Dhoni's last game in his home town but the JSCA top official said they do not have any special plans in place.

With inputs from PTI