Fan lifts juice bottles from Haris Rauf’s crate. Pacer’s reaction goes viral

Pakistan will head into the Asia Cup 2022 high on confidence as the side has just whitewashed Netherlands in the three-match ODI series. The Babar Azam-led unit outplayed Netherlands in all departments to seal the series. The last and final game was just a mere formality for the visitors as Pakistan had won the first two matches. Thus, some first-team players were rested. Star pacer Haris Rauf and all-rounder Sahadab Khan were among them. But the duo caught the attention of the internet after a video of their encounter with Pakistani fans at the stands during the third ODI went viral.

The video was posted by a Pakistani fan on Twitter. In the video, Rauf and Khan can be seen walking through the boundary line when some supporters start cheering for them. Rauf, who was carrying a bottle carrier, came forward to interact with them and then, something hilarious happened.

Yaar ye Pakistani Awaam 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Nmt8DQKYsN — Ray✨|Shadab khan stan account| (@Shadab_senpai) August 22, 2022

Out of nowhere, a fan took a couple of juice bottles from the carrier. Rauf gave an angry reaction to him and asked him to take just one bottle. The other supporters as well as Khan burst out laughing after watching Rauf’s expression. However, in the last, it was evident that both cricketers had taken it as a joke.

Since being uploaded, the 13-second-long video has received more than 16k views on Twitter.

The comment section saw mixed reactions. Some users found it funny while some of them highlighted Rauf’s gesture to the fan.

Haris Rauf led the Pakistani bowling attack in the first two ODIs. He scalped three wickets in each game and put up a great competition in front of the Dutch batters. On the other hand, Shadab Khan smashed 48 runs off 28 deliveries in the opening encounter and got a wicket to his name in the second ODI. Pakistan will start their Asia Cup journey with the battle against India on 28 August 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.