Fakhar Zaman smashes double century against Zimbabwe, becomes first Pakistan batsman to achieve the milestone
Fakhar Zaman also put up a record-breaking opening partnership with Imam-ul-Haq, scoring a combined 304 runs before Imam-ul-Haq's wicket was taken by Wellington Masakazda in the 42nd over.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 20, 2018
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistani cricketer to score a double-hundred in One Day Internationals after scoring 210 runs in 156 balls against Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI at Bulawayo.
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman set a record for the highest-scoring opening partnership in ODI cricket, scoring 304 runs before Haq was bowled out by Wellington Masakadza at 113.
After Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and batted, Zaman and ul-Haq quickly vindicated his decision, scoring 59 from the opening Powerplay. Zaman was first to his 50 in the 18th over, from 51 deliveries, with a fierce drive through extra cover.
He was also first to his hundred, in the 32nd over. It was the third ODI century in his career and his second in this series. Ul-Haq followed six overs later, while the world record for an opening stand fell halfway through the 40th over.
When Imam-ul-Haq was the first, and only man out, for 113, snapping the gargantuan opening partnership, Asif Ali arrived at the crease and increased the scoring rate as he mashed 50 from 22 deliveries to propel Pakistan past their previous highest ODI total, 385 against Bangladesh in 2010.
Zaman is just the sixth men's cricketer to score a double century in ODIs, joining a select list which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle. The previous highest total made by a Pakistani cricketer dates all the way back to 1997, when Saeed Anwar scored 194 from 146 balls.
With inputs from Agence France-Presse
