First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Hopes pinned on opening batsman to repeat heroics of Champions Trophy 2017 in mega event

If Fakhar Zaman can repeat his heroics of the summer of 2017 to help his side to their second World title, he will be elevated to a legendary status by the cricket-mad fans of Pakistan.

Saj Sadiq, Apr 23, 2019 15:14:26 IST

The stage was set for the mother of all battles on 18 June 2017 at The Oval. A very confident India took the field in the final of the Champions Trophy with many predicting a convincing victory for Virat Kohli’s side. What the Indian think-tank did not include in their calculations was the sheer brilliance and unwavering determination of one man, Fakhar Zaman. On a day when fortune favoured the brave, Fakhar hit 114 runs in an innings which defied all odds, thereby instantly catapulting him to the status of a national hero for Pakistan with his side trouncing their arch-rivals by 180 runs to win the title.

File image of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. AP

File image of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. AP

A former Pakistan Navy employee, Fakhar Zaman’s penchant to take on bowlers without fear has become his trademark and earned him plaudits from all quarters. Later on, he bettered his previous high score of 114 in a ODI with a double-century against a hapless Zimbabwe and became the first Pakistani to achieve this honour and sixth in the world to do so.

His fortunes since those heady days have wavered a bit with some below par-performances in the Asia Cup but a total of 1442 runs in 31 ODI games for his country and an average of 53.40 tells a story of immense promise and huge potential. With England a happy hunting ground for Pakistan in historical terms, it is this ability to score runs at breakneck speed that Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be counting on when Fakhar takes the field once again in England for the ODI series against England and then in the real test versus the best during the World Cup.

If Fakhar Zaman can repeat his heroics of the summer of 2017 to help his side to their second World title, he will be elevated to a legendary status by the cricket-mad fans of Pakistan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 15:14:26 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Fakhar Zaman, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan National Cricket Team, Pakistan World Cup Matches, Pakistan World Cup Schedule, Pakistan World Cup Squad, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all