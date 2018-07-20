First Cricket
Fakhar Zaman hits double ton: From Brendon McCullum's accolades to Ramiz Raja's prediction, Twitter reacts

Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in One Day International cricket. Twitteratti was abuzz with Zaman's record-breaking double ton, here are some of the best Tweets

FirstCricket Staff, July 20, 2018

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in One Day International cricket in the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

He became the 6th player in men's cricket and 8th overall to accomplish the feat and in the process went on to break the longstanding record of Saeed Anwar whose 194 against India in 1997 was Pakistan's highest individual score in ODI.

Zaman remained unbeaten on 210 as Pakistan piled 399/1 in their 50 overs. Zaman, alongside opening partner Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 113, also broke the record for highest opening wicket partnership as they amassed 304 surpassing Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya's stand of 286 in ODIs

The left-handed batsman achieved global recognition for his match-winning ton in Champions Trophy 2017 final against India.

Twitteratti was abuzz with Zaman's record-breaking double ton, here are some of the best Tweets:

New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum, who was also Zaman's captain at Lahore Qualandars, was impressed with the Pakistan cricket's feat

Pakistan women's cricket star Javeria Khan hailed the brilliant knock

Former cricketer and Islamabad United coach, Dean Jones lauded the feat

Gaurav Kalra with his usual joshing (perhaps some bitter truth as well) tweet for the occasion

Ramiz Raja demanded more spark, more spunk and was 'looking for a Pakistan 200' couple of days ago...

...and there Rambo got his request delivered in typical Fakhar Zaman style

Zaman became the fourth quickest man to score a double ton in ODI

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018

