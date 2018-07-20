Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in One Day International cricket in the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

He became the 6th player in men's cricket and 8th overall to accomplish the feat and in the process went on to break the longstanding record of Saeed Anwar whose 194 against India in 1997 was Pakistan's highest individual score in ODI.

Zaman remained unbeaten on 210 as Pakistan piled 399/1 in their 50 overs. Zaman, alongside opening partner Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 113, also broke the record for highest opening wicket partnership as they amassed 304 surpassing Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya's stand of 286 in ODIs

The left-handed batsman achieved global recognition for his match-winning ton in Champions Trophy 2017 final against India.

Twitteratti was abuzz with Zaman's record-breaking double ton, here are some of the best Tweets:

New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum, who was also Zaman's captain at Lahore Qualandars, was impressed with the Pakistan cricket's feat

@FakharZamanLive What a superb achievement brother. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) July 20, 2018

Pakistan women's cricket star Javeria Khan hailed the brilliant knock

Wow what a brilliant knock by Fakhar Zaman - Fakhr e Pakistan 💚 ! Congratulations 💚.#ZIMvPAK — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) July 20, 2018

Former cricketer and Islamabad United coach, Dean Jones lauded the feat

Well done to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score a Double 💯 in ODI. #gun #210 Also to our little dynamo @AasifAli2018 for his first 50! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 20, 2018

Gaurav Kalra with his usual joshing (perhaps some bitter truth as well) tweet for the occasion

Zimbabwe need 211 to beat Fakhar Zaman #ZIMvsPAK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 20, 2018

Ramiz Raja demanded more spark, more spunk and was 'looking for a Pakistan 200' couple of days ago...

Frankly I didn’t enjoy Pak’s win today. it was clinical alrite but colourless..didn’t have any magical moments to savour like a great bowling spell or a 100 off 50 balls. Why isnt a Pakistan batsman looking for a 200!! Why not.. if not against Zim then who against?? — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 16, 2018

...and there Rambo got his request delivered in typical Fakhar Zaman style

#Fakhar200 Now we are talking !! Salute and standing ovation 👏👏👏👏 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 20, 2018

Zaman became the fourth quickest man to score a double ton in ODI

Balls taken to score 200 in Men's ODIs: 138 balls Chris Gayle

140 balls Virender Sehwag

147 balls Sachin Tendulkar

148 balls Fakhar Zaman today*

151 balls Rohit Sharma (twice)

152 balls Martin Guptill

156 balls Rohit Sharma — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 20, 2018