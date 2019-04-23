First Cricket
Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Ashraf's versatility makes him a valuable asset in England

A versatile and hard-working right-arm medium-fast bowler and a hard-hitting left-handed lower-order batsman, Faheem Ashraf has been one of Pakistan cricket's new-age rising stars.

Saj Sadiq, Apr 23, 2019 17:06:46 IST

A versatile and hard-working right-arm medium-fast bowler and a hard-hitting left-handed lower-order batsman, Faheem Ashraf has been one of Pakistan cricket's new-age rising stars. A three-dimensional modern-day cricketer Ashraf has improved rapidly in all facets of the game since making his debut against Sri Lanka in the 2017 Champions Trophy tournament.

File picture of Faheem Ashraf. AFP

A surprising selection for the Champions Trophy two years ago Faheem has shown his value to the Pakistan set-up on a regular basis. Comfortable with the new and the old ball, Ashraf has a canny knack of picking up crucial wickets. Ashraf is a bowler who has the ability to seam and swing the ball, deliver a clever slower-ball, bowl a heavy ball, surprise the opposition. Given all these qualities and the fact that the World Cup is in England, his bowling could be vital for Pakistan's chances. Apart from his bowling, Ashraf has the ability and power to provide Pakistan with quick runs down the order, something they have lacked in recent years.

Ashraf's all-round exploits for Pakistan have also alerted Northamptonshire of the benefits of having such a talented player in their ranks and the 25-year old from Kasur in Punjab will be playing for the County in this season's T20 Blast. Ashraf's versatility gives Pakistan an added option with both bat and ball and English conditions are bound to suit his style of cricket.

Worryingly though for Pakistan, Faheem's recent form has been patchy, and he flew back home midway through the recent ODI series against Australia so that he could rest his aching limbs after a hectic schedule. Prior to the series against Australia Faheem was second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League although he struggled consistently with the bat throughout the tournament. Pakistan and Mickey Arthur will be looking to Faheem for key wickets and containment as well as providing a fragile batting unit with some vital runs.

