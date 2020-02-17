Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa Test and T20I captain, but willing to continue playing across formats
Faf du Plessis, in a statement made after his resignation, admitted that past few months had been quite challenging for him as a leader.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs SAW - Feb 18th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs WIW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW vs SLW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'Absolute exclusion of women from command in Army is illegal': Supreme Court dismisses Centre appeals against Delhi HC verdict
-
China sees rise in coronavirus cases with 105 deaths, toll stands at 1,770; Xi Jinping under fire for knowing about virus weeks before alerting public
-
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 cr AGR dues to telecom department; balance amount to be paid after self-assessment
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'United by Emotion' motto for Games and Paralympics, Naomi Osaka drives home message of inclusion
-
'Journalists are expected to ask and keep asking questions. But we don't do that anymore': An interview with Om Thanvi
-
Tejashwi Yadav says Delhi opted for real nationalism, Nitish Kumar will be shown door for riding 'communal bus'
-
Kashmiri student says father, sister denied Oyo room based on identity; hotel claims orders from Delhi Police, cops deny it
-
Mahakali: An account of women's lives along the river basin as men migrate in search of work
-
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite witnesses rise in worldwide box office earnings after historic Oscar win
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Fa du Plessis on Monday stepped down as captain of the Proteas' Test and T20I teams, citing the need to find the next generation of leaders, who can take the country's cricket forward.
Cricket South Africa tweeted out the news about Faf's resignation from captaincy, stating that he is willing to continue as a player.
"Du Plessis would like to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman and senior player who will offer guidance and advice to the new leadership group as part of their succession planning," read the tweet by CSA.
Du Plessis, in a statement made after his resignation, admitted that past few months had been quite challenging for him as a leader. He said, "The last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards.
"I have strived to lead the team with dignity and authenticity during exhilarating highs and devastating lows. I have given my everything during my tenure," he added.
The 35-year-old said that the decision was tough to take but he will remain committed to newly-appointed captain Quinton de Kock and head coach Mark Boucher in the pursuit to build the team.
“South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team," said du Plessis.
Not to forget, du Plessis did not feature in any T20I squad after the horrendous World Cup campaign, which hinted towards Cricket South Africa's way forward, entrusting faith in de Kock. The Test losses against India and England had put more pressure on Faf in the last few months to step down.
At the time of publishing this report, CSA were yet to announce du Plessis' successor as captain in the Test and T20I captain respectively. The Proteas are to announce their squads for the limited-overs fixtures against the visiting Australians later on Monday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 17, 2020 14:11:54 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Speedster Dale Steyn to return to Proteas squad for three-match T20I series
South Africa vs England: Tom Curran's sensational final over comeback lead visitors to nerve-racking win in second T20I and level series
Highlights, South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I in Durban, Full cricket score: Visitors secure thrilling win to level series