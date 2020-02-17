First Cricket
Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa Test and T20I captain, but willing to continue playing across formats

Faf du Plessis, in a statement made after his resignation, admitted that past few months had been quite challenging for him as a leader.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 17, 2020 14:11:54 IST

Fa du Plessis on Monday stepped down as captain of the Proteas' Test and T20I teams, citing the need to find the next generation of leaders, who can take the country's cricket forward.

Cricket South Africa tweeted out the news about Faf's resignation from captaincy, stating that he is willing to continue as a player.

"Du Plessis would like to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman and senior player who will offer guidance and advice to the new leadership group as part of their succession planning," read the tweet by CSA.

Du Plessis, in a statement made after his resignation, admitted that past few months had been quite challenging for him as a leader. He said, "The last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards.

"I have strived to lead the team with dignity and authenticity during exhilarating highs and devastating lows. I have given my everything during my tenure," he added.

The 35-year-old said that the decision was tough to take but he will remain committed to newly-appointed captain Quinton de Kock and head coach Mark Boucher in the pursuit to build the team.

“South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team," said du Plessis.

Not to forget, du Plessis did not feature in any T20I squad after the horrendous World Cup campaign, which hinted towards Cricket South Africa's way forward, entrusting faith in de Kock. The Test losses against India and England had put more pressure on Faf in the last few months to step down.

At the time of publishing this report, CSA were yet to announce du Plessis' successor as captain in the Test and T20I captain respectively. The Proteas are to announce their squads for the limited-overs fixtures against the visiting Australians later on Monday.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 14:11:54 IST

