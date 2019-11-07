First Cricket
Faf du Plessis sees Mzansi Super League as opportunity to contest for place in South Africa's squad for 2020 T20 World Cup

Faf Du Plessis did not feature in the recently concluded T20 series in India but he expects to make it to the T20 World Cup.

Asian News International, Dec 09, 2019 09:44:06 IST

South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis believes that his stint in the upcoming edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) will help him in making a comeback to the T20 side for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

File image of Faf du Plessis. AP

"For the fringe players it is an opportunity to say, pick me, I am smashing down the door," sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.

"Because the standard (of the MSL) is so good," he added.

Brilliant performances by players like Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, in the last edition of the league, resulted in their being picked for South Africa's 2019 World Cup squad.

"In some cases, it worked positively for players but in others it worked negatively. Guys who were in form and then didn't perform in the Mzansi missed out on the World Cup," said Du Plessis

The second edition of the MSL will start from 8th November.

