First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st ODI Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
BAN in IND Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ENG in NZ Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
McLean Park, Napier
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Faf du Plessis sees Mzansi Super League as opportunity to content for place in South Africa's squad for 2020 T20 World Cup

Faf Du Plessis did not feature in the recently concluded T20 series in India but he expects to make it to the T20 World Cup.

Asian News International, Nov 07, 2019 16:37:37 IST

South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis believes that his stint in the upcoming edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) will help him in making a comeback to the T20 side for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

Du Plessis did not feature in the recently concluded T20 series in India but he expects to make it to the T20 World Cup.

Faf du Plessis sees Mzansi Super League as opportunity to content for place in South Africas squad for 2020 T20 World Cup

File image of Faf du Plessis. AP

"For the fringe players it is an opportunity to say, pick me, I am smashing down the door," sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.

"Because the standard (of the MSL) is so good," he added.

Brilliant performances by players like Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, in the last edition of the league, resulted in their being picked for South Africa's 2019 World Cup squad.

"In some cases, it worked positively for players but in others it worked negatively. Guys who were in form and then didn't perform in the Mzansi missed out on the World Cup," said Du Plessis

The second edition of the MSL will start from 8th November.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 16:37:37 IST

Tags : 2020 t20 World Cup, Anrich Nortje, Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, MSL, Mzansi Super League, Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all