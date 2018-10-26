First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 24, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Oct 24, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 26, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
WI in IND Oct 27, 2018
IND vs WI
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Faf du Plessis says South Africa won't sledge Australia over ball-tampering scandal during upcoming tour

Faf du Plessis said the tour of Australia would give some of the younger members of South Africa the opportunity to push for places in the squad for next year’s one-day World Cup in England.

Reuters, October 26, 2018

South Africa will not use the ball-tampering scandal which plunged Australian cricket into disgrace earlier this year as a means of winding up the hosts in the upcoming limited overs series, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday.

Australian skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were all handed lengthy bans for their roles in the scandal during the third Test in Cape Town in March.

The upcoming South Africa's tour of Australia features three ODIs and one T20I match. AFP

The upcoming South Africa's tour of Australia features three ODIs and one T20I match. AFP

“I don’t think us as a team would go there,” du Plessis told reporters in Perth after the team arrived for the series, which starts next month and features three one-dayers and one Twenty20 match."

“It’s got nothing to do with the cricket - it’s in the past."

“In terms of what happened in Newlands, that’s in the past for us. For us, it’s business as usual.”

Du Plessis said the tour of Australia would give some of the younger members of his side the opportunity to push for places in the squad for next year’s one-day World Cup in England.

It would also give them a taste of playing in a hostile atmosphere, which will stand them in good stead, he added.

“I just go back to Adelaide when I walked out to bat in that night Test match and there were 60,000 people booing,” du Plessis said of the match two years ago."

“That’s what makes home teams so challenging to tour - when you get to a place where the crowd is intimidating."

“That’s something that youngsters will take a great deal of learning from. It tests your character. And if you get through it, you show yourself more than anyone else what you’re capable of."

“I’m hoping that it’s there for us as a team just to get used to that difference, especially when you go to a World Cup.”

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018

Tags : 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, Australia, Australia Vs South Africa, Australia Vs South Africa 2018, Ball-Tampering Scandal, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, David Warner, Faf Du Plessis, South Africa, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all