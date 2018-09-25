Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla ruled out of South Africa's three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe through injury
JP Duminy will captain South Africa in the one-day series, while Test opening batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the squad.
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Mohammad Nabi departs after scoring fifty
-
Assam Police seeks to form ATS after discovery of Hizbul Mujahideen module rings alarm bells among security establishment
-
Debt-ridden IL&FS will not be allowed to collapse, all options open: LIC Chairman VK Sharma
-
PGA Tour Championship: Tiger Woods returns from the brink to deliver a blockbuster for the ages
-
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam star Arun Vijay on his character Thyagu and working with Mani Ratnam
-
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE score, Asia cup 2018 at Dubai: खलील अहमद ने नबी को पवेलियन भेजा
-
ऐसा भारत बनाने की जरूरत जिसमें सचमुच सबका साथ, सबका विकास हो
-
कांग्रेस इसलिए कीचड़ उछाल रही है क्योंकि उसमें विकास पर बहस करने की हिम्मत नहीं: मोदी
-
ये क्या कह गए सुशील मोदी? हाथ जोड़ने से बिहार में रुकेगा क्राइम?
-
महज एक चुनाव नतीजे मालदीव की किस्मत संवारने के लिए नाकाफी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Johannesburg: South African captain Faf du Plessis and batsman Hashim Amla were on Tuesday ruled out of a three-match one-day series against Zimbabwe because of injuries. The first match is in Kimberley on Sunday.
File image of Faf du Plessis. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cricket South Africa announced that Du Plessis had not fully recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained in Sri Lanka in August. He could be fit for a three-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe starting on 9 October.
Amla injured a tendon in his left little finger in the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies and will need three weeks to recover.
JP Duminy will captain South Africa in the one-day series, while Test opening batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the squad.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2018
Also See
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Dale Steyn returns to Proteas ODI squad after two years out due to injuries
Murali Vijay slams century on County debut, helps Essex register comfortable victory
Cricket Australia open to Ravi Shastri's request to provide more warm-up matches for India ahead of Test series