First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs TBC
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla ruled out of South Africa's three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe through injury

JP Duminy will captain South Africa in the one-day series, while Test opening batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the squad.

Agence France-Presse, September 25, 2018

Johannesburg: South African captain Faf du Plessis and batsman Hashim Amla were on Tuesday ruled out of a three-match one-day series against Zimbabwe because of injuries. The first match is in Kimberley on Sunday.

Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Second One Day International - Dambulla, Sri Lanka - August 1, 2018 - South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis looks on. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC185D72F7F0

File image of Faf du Plessis. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Cricket South Africa announced that Du Plessis had not fully recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained in Sri Lanka in August. He could be fit for a three-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe starting on 9 October.

Amla injured a tendon in his left little finger in the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies and will need three weeks to recover.

JP Duminy will captain South Africa in the one-day series, while Test opening batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the squad.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018

Tags : Caribbean Premier League, Cricket, Cricket South Africa, Dean Elgar, Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, South Africa National Cricket Team, Zimbabwe National Cricket Team

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all