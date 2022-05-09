Faf du Plessis contemplated retiring out to bring in Dinesh Karthik to bat in RCB vs SRH match

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has revealed that he contemplated retiring himself out in order to give Dinesh Karthik a go at the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the death overs of the Sunday IPL 2022 encounter.

In the end, Glenn Maxwell's dismissal on the second ball in the 18th over allowed Karthik to walk in to bat with du Plessis at the other end. The Indian batter smashed 30 off eight balls including four sixes to help RCB post 192/3 batting first. They won the match by 67 runs.

"If he [Karthik] keeps hitting sixes like that, everyone always wants to get him in and bat for as long as possible. But he's just so clear. I mean, to be honest with you, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired to get DK in and we were even contemplating, you know, myself retiring," du Plessis said.

"Retiring out, yes. But then we lost that wicket. Yeah, DK is in such good form. But it was a tricky wicket. It wasn't one of those wickets where you could just come in - I think it was not evident with DK but with other guys, the first few balls, they struggled. And then lucky for us, I think there was a dropped catch off DK in that one over and then he took them apart," he elaborated.

On 10 April, Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin became the first-ever IPL batter to retire out tactically in the match against Lucknow Super Giants. And it seems like the trend is set to catch on in the IPL.

Meanwhile, after Karthik's pyrotechnics, it was Wanindu Hasaranga's five-wicket haul that guided RCB to the crucial win and du Plessis was full of praise for his spinner.

"Really happy for Wani. I think personally he was looking for that one match where he blows right through the batting line-up. He's been threatening to do that right throughout the campaign. So very happy that tonight was that night. He's obviously one of those special bowlers, if you're not picking him, and especially when you get to the lower-order batters, he can run through them quickly," du Plessis said.

