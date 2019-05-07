The most surprising name to appear in the squad was that of Fabian Allen. The selectors have clearly based their decision on the perceived potential of the young man because his numbers are not outstanding.

His ODI career is only four games old. From those, he has failed to capture a single wicket and has totaled a measly 25 runs batting at eight in the order.

He is seen as an allrounder of promise and has racked up a few sparkling performances that could be interpreted as hints of greater things to come. He has two first-class centuries, a blazing, unbeaten 169 for Jamaica against Trinidad and Tobago in November 2017, and a more subdued 105 not out against the Windward Islands that same season.

He also has a few reasonable List A performances and represents the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). A rapid-fire 64 off only 34 balls that consigned the Barbados Tridents to defeat in last year’s edition was a memorable performance, and his eight wickets in nine T20I appearances indicates an ability to snatch vital wickets in that format of the game. He is also an electric fielder who demands respect from the batsmen.

The selectors will be hoping he develops according to the promise they think they recognise in him. He will probably not play many games during the tournament, unless, of course, injury knocks out some of the likely starters.

