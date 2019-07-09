Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas among 19 cricketers to get West Indies all-format contracts
World Cup returnees Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas have been handed West Indies central contracts for the first time while seven players have been given all-format contracts.
The number of all-format contracts for the men has now increased from four to seven with Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul joining those in the Test and ODI formats — captain Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, and Kemar Roach — on the list.
Nicholas Pooran was among the few bright spots for West Indies.
In total, 19 men have been retained for the upcoming contract year which runs from 1 July this year to 30 June next year including first-timers Allen, Pooran and Thomas who were part of the West Indies team which finished ninth out of 10 teams in the World Cup.
Meanwhile, 15 women have also earned central contracts including veteran all-rounder Stacy-Ann King, fellow left-hander Kycia Knight and newcomers Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, and Karishma Ramharack.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) policy allows up to 22 contracts to be offered each contract year to men's players, so the selection panel may decide to offer additional central contracts throughout the year.
CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said verbal offers had been made to all players, and contracts will be issued in the next few weeks, as soon as the board has concluded a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding with the West Indies Players Association.
This is the third year that CWI will award central contracts to West Indies men under three different categories.
West Indies men centrally-contracted players 2019-20:
All-Format Contracts: Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
Red-Ball Contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican
White-Ball Contracts: Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas
Updated Date:
Jul 09, 2019 15:38:26 IST
