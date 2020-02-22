First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
HK in MAL | 2nd T20I Feb 21, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
HK in MAL | 1st T20I Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
ACC WR T20 Feb 23, 2020
MDV vs QAT
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
ACC WR T20 Feb 23, 2020
IRI vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ex-West Indian captain Darren Sammy to receive honorary Pakistan citizenship for role in return of international cricket to country

Sammy, who is presently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth Pakistan Super League season, will be given the honorary citizenship and Pakistan's highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Haider

Press Trust of India, Feb 22, 2020 16:09:48 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan government would confer honorary citizenship on former West Indian captain Darren Sammy for his role in bringing international cricket back to the country, the PCB announced on Saturday.

Ex-West Indian captain Darren Sammy to receive honorary Pakistan citizenship for role in return of international cricket to country

File photo of West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy. Getty Images

Sammy, who is presently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth Pakistan Super League season, will be given the honorary citizenship and Pakistan's highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Haider, on 23 March by President Arif Alvi.

Sammy, who has appeared in the PSL since its inception, played an important role in helping the PCB bring back international cricket to the country when in 2017 he agreed to come to Lahore and play in the PSL final after a majority of the foreign players declined to play in the country due to security concerns.

He eventually captained Peshawar to the title in the second final in Lahore.

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, said that they had requested the Pakistan President to grant honorary citizenship to Sammy because of his services to Pakistan cricket.

Sammy would be the third international cricketer to get honorary citizenship of a country as before him Australian Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs were given honorary citizenships by the St Kitts government after the 2007 World Cup.

Sammy, who led West Indies to two World T20 Cup titles, remains a popular figure in Pakistan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 16:09:48 IST

Tags : Cricket, Darren Sammy, Pakistan Super League, PCB, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all