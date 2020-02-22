Ex-West Indian captain Darren Sammy to receive honorary Pakistan citizenship for role in return of international cricket to country
Sammy, who is presently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth Pakistan Super League season, will be given the honorary citizenship and Pakistan's highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Haider
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs THAW West Indies Women beat Thailand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV vs QAT - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI vs UAE - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 OMA vs BRN - Feb 23rd, 2020, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs SLW - Feb 24th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs BANW - Feb 24th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Conflicting judgments, absence of guidelines, litany of documents: India's citizenship conundrum is a mess
-
Decoding the TikTok phenomenon in Telugu cinema: How the industry is embracing the platform to boost its reach
-
Bernie Sanders tells Russia to 'stay out' after US officials warn of interference in 2020 presidential elections; Moscow denies reports
-
Under the Open Sky: Mumbra's girls find freedom, reclaim public space through football
-
'Will take revenge wholeheartedly': Masked man attacks Dalit woman in UP's Mangta village week after Thakur mob assails Dalit families
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Overawed by Australia's pace, intensity and skill, India's fourth quarter resurgence falls short
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
After Amazon, Flipkart challenges antitrust probe ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, airs concerns over new FDI e-commerce rules
-
AAP has no objection if expelled JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor wants to join party, says Sanjay Singh
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Karachi: The Pakistan government would confer honorary citizenship on former West Indian captain Darren Sammy for his role in bringing international cricket back to the country, the PCB announced on Saturday.
File photo of West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy. Getty Images
Sammy, who is presently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth Pakistan Super League season, will be given the honorary citizenship and Pakistan's highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Haider, on 23 March by President Arif Alvi.
Sammy, who has appeared in the PSL since its inception, played an important role in helping the PCB bring back international cricket to the country when in 2017 he agreed to come to Lahore and play in the PSL final after a majority of the foreign players declined to play in the country due to security concerns.
He eventually captained Peshawar to the title in the second final in Lahore.
Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, said that they had requested the Pakistan President to grant honorary citizenship to Sammy because of his services to Pakistan cricket.
Sammy would be the third international cricketer to get honorary citizenship of a country as before him Australian Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs were given honorary citizenships by the St Kitts government after the 2007 World Cup.
Sammy, who led West Indies to two World T20 Cup titles, remains a popular figure in Pakistan.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2020 16:09:48 IST
Also See
PSL 2020: International stars travelling to Pakistan a great endorsement for nation, says PCB CEO Wasim Khan
PSL 2020: PCB chief Ehsan Mani hopes hosting entire league in Pakistan will allow country to 'aggressively bid' for ICC events
PSL 2020: Promotional campaign by title sponsor of event taken down after being accused of plagiarism