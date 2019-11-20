First Cricket
Ex-Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir announces indefinite break from cricket to 'reset future objectives and targets'

Pakistan women's team star player Sana Mir on Wednesday announced she will be taking an indefinite break from international cricket to reset her "future objectives and targets".

Press Trust of India, Nov 20, 2019 19:15:58 IST

Lahore: Pakistan women's team star player Sana Mir on Wednesday announced she will be taking an indefinite break from international cricket to reset her "future objectives and targets".

Former captain Mir, who has represented Pakistan in 120 ODIs and 106 T20s, however, did not specify how long she intends to be away from the game.

Ex-Pakistan womens captain Sana Mir announces indefinite break from cricket to reset future objectives and targets

File image of Sana Mir. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCBMedia

"I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month's series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets," Mir said in a media release.

"My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women's team in the series against England and I am sure they'll produce their best cricket."

Because of the break, the 33-year-old will miss next month's ICC Women's Championship ODIs and T20Is against England.

The 20-probable training camp for the ODIs and T20I series will commence at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 21 November, while the squads will be announced on 27 November.

The team will depart for Kuala Lumpur on 30 November.

Pakistan are placed fifth on the ICC Women's Championship table with 15 points from seven games.

