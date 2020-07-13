Ex-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq says Sunil Gavaskar's advice helped him face short-pitch deliveries better

On Monday, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said that simple and short advice from Sunil Gavaskar helped him overcome problems against short-pitch deliveries.

According to a report in Hindustan Times that cited Inzamam's video on his YouTube channel, the former skipper said that during the England tour following the 1992 World Cup he faced troubles handling short deliveries.

“It was my first-ever tour to England. I didn’t have any idea as to how should I play on those pitches. I was going through a bad patch as I was unable to play short-pitched deliveries,” he said, adding he met Sunil Gavaskar in a charity match during that England tour and sought for his help.

According to Haq, he said he asked Gavaskar what should he do as he was facing problems to play short-pitched balls.

"He told me that when the bowler would deliver the ball you would automatically understand; so don’t get worried about that," Haq added.

According to a report by Sportskeeda, Haq went on to add, "While in nets, I started practising the way he told me. I strengthened my mind, telling myself not to think about that (short-pitched balls). The weakness was removed. And from 1992 till the time I retired, I never faced that problem again."

Inzamam-ul-Haq went on to become one of Pakistan’s all-time greats. He scored 8830 Test and 11739 ODI runs over a career spanning 16 years.