Ex-Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis 'didn't realise' Sachin Tendulkar would become a cricketing legend in first meeting

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Waqar Younis revealed in a podcast on Saturday that he had no idea that Sachin Tendulkar would become the biggest name in cricket when they first crossed paths.

Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their debut in cricket in the 1989 Test series between Indian and Pakistan in Karachi.

Remembering his first encounter with Sachin, Waqar on The Greatest Rivalry podcast said, "About Sachin, the entire India Under-19 team, they were just raving about him, saying how good that little kid is. He’s only a schoolboy, scoring triple-centuries at school.”

Waqar said that at first look, Sachin did not really give him the impression that he was going to be the great cricketer he is known as today.

"What he has done over the years is amazing, on the field, off the field. At that particular time, I didn’t realise he was going to be such a big name in cricket. But his hard work paid off,” the former Pakistan player said.

Waqar also spoke about the incident when the ball had hit Sachin's face in Sialkot.

“In Karachi, I got him out early. And the second Test of the four-Test series was in Sialkot and we have curated a greet top wicket to produce a result. 16-year-old Sachin was hit on his nose on my delivery. I still remember, having been hit he just took 5 minutes with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the non-striker’s end." he said.

Waqar was the first bowler to dismiss Sachin in Tests, when he got him out for 15 on his debut. Tendulkar went on to hit scores of 59, 8, 41 and 35 before finishing the series off with a knock of 57.