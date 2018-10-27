First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 2nd T20I Oct 26, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
ZIM in BAN | 3rd ODI Oct 26, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
ENG in SL Oct 27, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 28, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ex-Pakistan batsman Mohsin Khan to head PCB's Cricket Committee which includes Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani told the media in Lahore that the committee would be overseeing the appointment of the national selection committees and the national team coaches besides formulating playing conditions for domestic matches.

Press Trust of India, October 27, 2018

Karachi: Former Pakistan Test opener Mohsin Khan was on Friday named as the head of a powerful Cricket Committee of the Board, which also includes former stalwarts Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Mohsin, who was also a former head coach and chief selector of the national team, will be working with former captain Akram, who he, ironically, has described as "tainted" several times in the past.

Appearing on different television channels in the recent past, Mohsin had always advocated the need to remove "tainted" players from the Pakistan cricket set-up.

Representational image.

Representational image.

While pushing his argument, Mohsin had hinted towards, Akram, Waqar Younis and others, who were fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2000 on the recommendations of a match-fixing inquiry commission for not cooperating with the inquiry.

Mohsin later told the media that he was briefed by the Board Chairman and Chief Operating Officer on the issue and he was 99 per cent satisfied there was no authenticity in the allegations investigated against Akram and other players.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani told the media in Lahore that the committee would be overseeing the appointment of the national selection committees and the national team coaches besides formulating playing conditions for domestic matches.

Till now the Board Chairman held the supreme authority to make all the key cricket appointments.

Mani said the committee will also meet with chief selector and coach (men, women and junior) three times a year and also review plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

"The committee will also receive annual assessment of performance from management on umpires and referees and look at preparation and quality of pitches," he said.

The committee also includes former captain of the Pakistan team Urooj Mumtaz , Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan and Director Domestic Cricket Haroon Rasheed and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar.

Zakir will be the secretary of the cricket committee.

Subhan Ahmed, who is the Chief Operating Officer of the Board, also made it clear that the selection committee will continue to function independently and the cricket committee will not interfere in the working of the team management.

"But they will oversee performances and guide the Board on these issues," Ahmed said.

"The committee does not have decision making powers and will purely guide us on making decisions.

"Given the stature of these cricketers we will be taking very seriously the recommendations of this cricket committee," he added.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018

Tags : Ehsan Mani, Haroon Rasheed, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Pakistan, PCB, SportsTracker, Subhan Ahmed, Urooj Mumtaz, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Zakir Khan

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6707 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all