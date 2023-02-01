India star batter Suryakumar Yadav is in line for a Test debut in the much-anticipated series against Australia beginning in Nagpur on February 9. And in a press conference on Tuesday, the Mumbaikar spoke about the possibility of him making his Test debut.

“Obviously, everyone wants to play Test cricket. You start your cricket at domestic level, playing with red ball only, and I played for Mumbai,” said Suryalumar on the eve of the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. “We all know how exciting the series would be, but at the same time, it’s about staying in the present and the focus is on how to give your best for tomorrow’s game, then we have full time to think about Tests.”

Suryakumar also played down the Ekana Stadium pitch controversy, saying the wicket doesn’t matter a lot and they are “fine” with any type of surfaces.

India skipper Hardik Pandya had termed the Ekana pitch a “shocker” after a tense 100-run chase, which was achieved in the penultimate delivery of the match. The curator was blamed for the fiasco and had been sacked.

IND vs NZ: India, Black Caps aim to go all out in T20I series decider

“We (Hardik and I) had a chat later on, and it was like, whatever we got in future we will go with it. It’s completely fine,” Surya said on the eve of the series-decider at Motera.

“It doesn’t matter what soil you play on. These are the things which aren’t in your control. We did what we had in our control, we had to adapt, apply on that ground and move on with the situation. But it was an exciting game.

“Any game, ODI or T20I, low or high scoring, if there’s competition in the game, wickets, I don’t think, matter a lot. You go out there, have a challenge, accept it and move on,” Surya added.

#TeamIndia vice-captain @surya_14kumar describes his excitement ahead of playing in front of a packed crowd in the #INDvNZ T20I decider at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ in Ahmedabad, where he made his international debut 😃👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nu2shQUIxG — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2023

In tricky conditions, New Zealand had reduced India to 83/7 and the hosts needed 17 runs from the last two overs, with Surya and Hardik in the middle.

The duo brought down the equation to six runs from the last over.

“Actually, we have been batting together for a very long time now. We had some good partnerships in the past.

“At that time, it was very important for us to have good communication and have a nice atmosphere as we knew that it was a little tense in the last over.

“We were just having a laugh, backing each other and telling each other whoever got an opportunity let’s try and finish the game,” he said about their strategy.

Hello Ahmedabad 👋 We are here for the third & final T20I of the #INDvNZ series 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gQ1jPEnPvK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2023

The Mumbaikar attributed his exploits in domestic cricket to his composure while batting in tense situations.

“I’ve played a lot of domestic cricket before making my international debut, that has helped me a lot.

“You have to apply yourself a lot and the grind you have there, playing on different challenging tracks, I just carried it from there. Rest I’ve learnt seeing so many senior players in the team, talking to them. Every game, I try to put my best foot forward.”

The world’s No. 1 T20I batter has come a long way since making his debut against England at the same venue on March 14, 2021.

Turning a touch emotional, he said: “I told my manager also ‘I’m back where it all began’. Even I took the steps slowly thinking of 2021 and how I came here.

“I’ve very good memories, but it will be completely different now. I’m very excited. Beautiful stadium, amazing crowd, looking forward to an exciting game tomorrow,” he signed off.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.