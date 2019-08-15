First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd ODI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
SCO Tri-Series | Match 1 Aug 14, 2019
OMA vs PNG
Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Euro T20 Slam postponed to 2020 just two weeks before due start, organisers needed 'necessary breathing space'

The inaugural Euro T20 Slam, a competition due to feature six city franchises based in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, was postponed on Wednesday, just two weeks before it was due to start.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 15, 2019 09:00:19 IST

London: The inaugural Euro T20 Slam, a competition due to feature six city franchises based in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, was postponed on Wednesday, just two weeks before it was due to start.

Euro T20 Slam postponed to 2020 just two weeks before due start, organisers needed necessary breathing space

File image of England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan. Reuters

Stars such as New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, Australia's Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had all been lined-up to play.

However, organisers say that the 2019 event has "reluctantly" been postponed.

"The Board of the Euro T20 Slam, funding partners and franchise owners of this exciting new T20 tournament have reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019," said a tournament spokesman.

"We want to ensure that the inaugural staging of the Euro T20 Slam provides the best springboard to making this a truly flagship event on the global cricket calendar.

"As such, we believe the right course of action is to postpone the Slam to a further date. This will give us the necessary breathing space to ensure we are ready to go."

The Euro T20 Slam teams were due to play each other in a series of 33 matches from 30 August to 22 September, with fixtures taking place in Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 09:00:19 IST

Tags : Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn, Eoin Morgan, Euro t20 Slam, Ireland, Martin Guptill, Netherlands, Rashid Khan, Scotland, Shahid Afridi, SportsTracker, t20 Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all