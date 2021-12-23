Eoin Morgan to captain makeshift England squad for five-match T20 series against West Indies

London: Eoin Morgan will captain England's five-match T20 tour to the West Indies next month under stand-in coach Paul Collingwood.

With the Ashes Test series in Australia set to end just four days before the first clash between the sides in Barbados, Collingwood will take charge with Marcus Trescothick joining him as an assistant coach.

No players involved in the Ashes are included in a squad that does still contain 11 players who reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in November.

Left-arm seamer David Payne and all-rounder George Garton are the only uncapped players included.

"We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," said Collingwood.

“The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad."

Squad in full:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.