Eoin Morgan, James Anderson have earned right to decide when they retire, says new England coach Chris Silverwood
37-year-old Anderson will still be sidelined for England's tour of New Zealand next month in Silverwood's first assignment since being promoted from bowling coach to succeed Trevor Bayliss
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs GOA Kerala beat Goa by 104 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs KAR Karnataka beat Saurashtra by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs BIH Rajasthan beat Bihar by 159 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs SIK - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs MIZ - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs AP - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Xi, Modi Mamallapuram summit highlights: China agrees to set new mechanism to address India's concerns on trade deficit
-
Ravi Shankar Prasad dismisses IMF remarks on economic slowdown, says three movies earning Rs 120 cr in day points to 'sound' economy
-
Findings from Keeladi excavation site have a clear message for modern cities: Cherish your water, or perish
-
Four dead, three injured in shooting in New York's Brooklyn, no arrests yet, say cops
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Debutant Manju Rani enters final; MC Mary Kom among three Indians with bronze finish
-
INLD releases manifesto for Haryana Assembly polls, promises farm loan waiver, jobs and unemployment allowance to youth
-
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie review — Vince Gilligan gives Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman a fitting epilogue
-
Victims of an unfinished city: Lavasa's regulations row has left villagers fighting for their land
-
GST may have flaws but we cannot damn it; it is 'kanoon' of the country, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: England's new head coach Chris Silverwood says Eoin Morgan and James Anderson have earned the right to decide when to retire from the international stage.
File picture of James Anderson. Reuters
Anderson missed the majority of the recent Ashes series against Australia because of a calf injury.
The 37-year-old bowler will still be sidelined for England's tour of New Zealand next month in Silverwood's first assignment since being promoted from bowling coach to succeed Trevor Bayliss.
But in a bid to prove his fitness for the following tour of South Africa, Anderson is training at Manchester City's Etihad Campus over the next two months alongside England's strength and conditioning team.
With 575 Test wickets to his name, a record for a seamer, Anderson is not about to be summarily discarded.
Former Essex coach Silverwood admitted Anderson and Stuart Broad are almost automatic selections provided they are both injury-free.
"If they're both fit, it's difficult to look past them, isn't it? It's a great headache to have. When you look at the amount of wickets they've got between them it's phenomenal," Silverwood said.
"Jimmy's great. He takes wickets, he's got a lot of knowledge in there that he can share with the players coming in. I think it will be up to him to let us know, and I think he will, when he's had enough, but who wouldn't want a world-class bowler like him in the line-up? He is phenomenal. He gets wickets all round the world. So yes I want him around as long as I can, but equally we've got to be realistic and say 'right we've got to do some future planning here'," he added.
Silverwood seems content to defer to Morgan about when to quit, after the Dubliner presided over England's historic World Cup triumph this year.
The Irish batsman's future as limited-overs captain is uncertain beyond next year's T20 World Cup.
"The way he leads that one-day side and T20 side, and the influence he's got with the players, is phenomenal. He's so respected and the ideas he has, moving them forward. My job is to give him as much support as I can, to help him get where he wants to get to with them. He's earned the right to tell us when he's had enough but certainly we've got to have one eye on transitioning that period," Silverwood said.
Updated Date:
Oct 12, 2019 23:04:55 IST
Also See
Newly appointed England cricket coach Chris Silverwood targets Ashes success in two years under Joe Root
Chris Silverwood appointed England men's team head coach across all formats, replaces Trevor Bayliss
Gary Kirsten set to be appointed as head coach of England cricket team, according to reports