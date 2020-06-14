First Cricket
Ensure social responsibility is ingrained in next generation to eradicate all forms of discrimination, says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji believes racism and discrimination that exists in society, starts from our own houses.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 14, 2020 13:06:26 IST

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji believes racism and discrimination that exists in society starts from our own houses. He came down heavily on the culture of nicknaming kids on basis of their sizes, colour, saying the elders who do that don't know how badly it affects the child.

"Such culture starts from our homes where elders use fat-shaming nicknames to address the child. If a kid is on the heavier side, it’s not the kid’s problem. I have seen many such instances even within my own circle. They think such nicknames are endearments, but they don’t understand how it affects the child. People of all classes are guilty of it. Over many generations, this has come to be seen as acceptable," Balaji said in a chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.

He said that to deal with racism, it is very important that all forms of bullying comes to an end.

"I believe that there is racism of all kinds, discrimination of all kinds. We must at least ensure that there is social responsibility ingrained in the next generation. That can happen only when we don’t indulge in any form of bullying."

Balaji also mentioned that he has seen discrimantion around him as well, at all levels – from school to college to everywhere as the tendency to target the weakest is present  at all places.

"...until and unless people of different classes, races, and nationality recognise the seriousness of the problem - like they have in the case of the COVID-19 - this can’t be solved. The fear for our lives has led to greater emphasis on social hygiene. However, how are we going to quell the virus [of racism and discrimination] that has contaminated our minds?", said Balaji.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 13:06:26 IST

