Day 1 report: Australia began their defence of the Women’s Ashes on a strong note on Thursday, reaching 328/7 at stumps on the opening day of the only Test against England in Birmingham.

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry led the way for the Southern Stars with a patient 99 against Heather Knight and Co, falling just one short of what would have been her third Test hundred. Perry put the Aussies on top with a 119-run third-wicket partnership with fellow all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who chipped in with a knock of 61.

Australia suffered a mini-collapse later on the opening day, losing four wickets for 36 runs. Alyssa Healy, who became Australia’s 20th women’s Test captain after taking over from Meg Lanning, was dismissed for a two-ball duck off Sophie Ecclestone’s bowling. Healy had also shifted herself to the middle-order, with Phoebe Litchfield occupying the opener’s slot vacated by the wicketkeeper-batter.

Ashleigh Gardner would later guide Australia past the 300-mark in the final hour of the day with a 77-run partnership with Annabel Sutherland before getting dismissed for 40.

Ecclestone was the pick of the English bowlers on Day 1, dismissing McGrath and Jess Jonassen besides Healy while debutant Lauren Filer grabbed her maiden Test wicket by getting rid of opener Beth Mooney.

