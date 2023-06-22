Toss report and preview: Australia won the toss, and skipper Alyssa Healy opted to bat against England in the one-off Test at Trent Bridge that gets the 2023 Women’s Ashes underway.

Healy makes her debut as Australia Test captain, becoming the 20th player to lead the Southern Stars in the red-ball format and taking over from talismanic leader Meg Lanning, who had been ruled out of this year’s Ashes due to “medical issues” that required her to stay back in Australia.

England, meanwhile, sport a relatively new-look side, drafting white-ball specialist Danny Wyatt into the middle-order in order to provide a more attacking option in the middle order. The 32-year-old finally makes her Test debut after 245 white-ball international appearances, and is one of England’s two debutants for the one-off Test — seamer Lauren Filer being the other.

Filer got the nod ahead of Issy Wong, who made her debut in South Africa’s tour of England last year and was in sensational form in the inaugural Women’s Premier League earlier this year.

England will hope to ride on support from record turnouts that are expected in the Trent Bridge Test and in other venues across the country that will host the limited-overs fixtures as they aim to regain the Ashes after a gap of eight years.

Unlike the men’s Ashes, which is a Test-only affair, the women’s Ashes is a multi-format series in which four points are awarded to the winner of the one-off Test (and two to each side in case of a draw), while two points are awarded to the winner of the white-ball fixtures. The team with most points at the end of the multi-format series is crowned winner.

Teams:

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alan King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

